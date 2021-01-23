Actium War Rig Destiny 2: Find Out How To Get The Actium War Rig In Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a genuinely famous multiplayer game with a quite enormous player base. Destiny 2 has likewise become a free to play game, which has expanded the player base a great deal. Destiny 2 additionally adds steady updates and fixes to the game to give new substance and smooth usefulness of the game. Destiny 2 is a shooting multiplayer game that holds weapons and armor as crucial elements of the game. Players want to learn more about Actium War Rig Destiny 2.

Also read: Destiny 2 Harbinger Mission: How To Complete The Harbinger Secret Quest?

Also read: Destiny 2: How To Start The Birds Of Prey Quest? Where Are The Feather locations?

Actium War Rig Destiny 2

Actium War Rig in Destiny 2 is a piece of exotic chest armor that is available for the Titan Class. This exotic piece of armor has a perk that reloads the player’s automatic rifle automatically. Through this perk, 10% of the player’s magazine is reloaded once every 3 seconds.

How to get the Actium War Rig in Destiny 2?

Actium War Rig in Destiny 2 can be an extremely valuable piece of armor with the perk ability that it contains. Players want to know how to get the Actium War Rig in Destiny 2, and they can easily get it from their favorite Merchant, Xur this week. Xur will be selling lots of valuable inventory such as Skyburner’s Oath (Scout Rifle), Actium War Rig (Titan Chest Armor), Lucky Raspberry (Hunter Chest Armor), Karnstein Armlets (Warlock Gauntlets), and A Question (Exotic Cypher). Players can approach Xur and purchase the Actium War Rig from him for a limited amount of time for the price of 23 Legendary Shards, every other item from Xur’s Inventory can also be purchased for 23 legendary shards in-game currency.

Destiny 2 Xur Location

Many players are asking Where is Xur this week. Xur is one of the new traders that has been added to Destiny 2. This trader arrives at specific locations for a limited amount of time. Players can reach this location and purchase some exotic weapons and armors from Xur and add that to their arsenal. This time around Xur will be making an appearance as the game’s santa, bearing gifts for every player. Here is where is Xur this week, Xur can be found at the Winding cove in EDZ. Players can use the fast travel option to reach this location the quickest.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Also read: Destiny 2 Phaseglass Needle Farm: Where To Get Phaseglass Needle In Beyond Light Expansion

Also read: Destiny 2 Slaying Dragons Quest: Step-By-Step Guide To Complete This Quest