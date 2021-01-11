Destiny 2 Phaseglass Needle Farm: Where To Get Phaseglass Needle In Beyond Light Expansion

Beyond Light is certainly one of the biggest expansions in Destiny 2. The new expansion has arrived and it comes with a brand new story campaign to look forward to, new destinations to explore, new tools to master, and various quests to complete. There is obviously a lot to grind in the latest expansion which takes players to the icy borderlands of Europa where they take on one of the main antagonists of the franchise, Eramis, the Kell of Darkness.

However, the latest expansion has wiped out a lot of stuff from the game including four planets. The Phase Glass Needle was one of the planetary material that players could harvest in the Echo Mesa on planet Io. With that gone, a number of fans have been wondering where to get Phase Glass Needle in Destiny 2 and if it is actually possible to farm them anymore. So, let’s find out.

Where to get Phase Glass Needle in Destiny 2 Beyond Light?

With the removal of Planet Io in Destiny 2: Beyond Light, gamers will no longer be able to farm for the Phaseglass Needles. However, if you still have a few of them left in your inventory, you should note that you only have a couple of days to get the most out of them.

What to do with your existing Phase Glass Needles?

For players who still possess the Phaseglass Needles in Destiny 2, they can trade them with the vendors that appear in the game. However, it is suggested that you get rid of all the Phaseglass Needles and other old items before we dive into Season 13. This is because you will no longer be able to use your Phaseglass Needles once the current season concludes.

When does Destiny 2 Season 13 start?

Destiny 2's next season, Season 13 is expected to start sometime in February of 2021. According to several leaks and rumours, the new Destiny 2 season will be called "Season of the Chosen", however, nothing has been made official as of yet.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store