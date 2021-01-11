Destiny 2 Slaying Dragons Quest: Step-By-Step Guide To Complete This Quest

Destiny 2 players have recently been talking about a new quest recently. They are trying to get answers to the new Slaying Dragons quest. So to help them, we have listed all the information we have about the same. Read more about Slaying Dragons quest.

Destiny 2 Slaying Dragons quest steps

The Destiny 2 players have recently been talking about the new Slaying Dragons quest and it has certainly taken over the gaming community. The players have been trying to figure out things like Slaying Dragons rewards and Slaying Dragons steps to complete the quest. This is all because of the new content the makers keep adding to keep their players interested in the game. We have listed all the details we had about the same. Along with this, we have also listed a video that was uploaded by a popular gamer on Youtube.

Step 1: Pretty simple as the players just need to complete all tasks in Iron Banner: capture zones and kill enemies

Defeat 30 Guardians Capture 30 zones Defeat 5 Guardians with Void abilities

Step 2: Similar to step 1, but the players will need an energy weapon to get through

Complete 6 Iron Banner matches Capture 20 zones Defeat 25 Guardians with an energy weapon

Step 3: Players will need a scout rifle to complete this step

Defeat 100 Guardians Capture 30 zones Defeat 20 Guardians with a scout rifle

Step 4: Players will need a hand cannon to complete this step

Defeat 15 Guardians with your Super Capture 40 zones Defeat 15 Guardians with a hand cannon

Step 5: Kill precisely by aiming for headshots

Capture 50 zones Complete 15 Iron Banner matches Defeat 10 Guardians with precision damage

Step 6:

After complete all the above steps, players will need to Return to Lord Saladin

More about Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a popular free to play and the game has been developed by Bungie. This game was initially released just for gaming consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6, 2017. But later in the same year, the makers decided to release the game for Microsoft Windows on October 24, 2017. After being released in 2017, the game is still played by a huge number of people all over the globe. The makers, Bengie are also known for making a number of other popular games including Halo Myth, Oni and many more. Here are all the game released by Bungie till date.

