Activision Keen On Setting A $70 Base Price For PS5 And XSX Games

There is no specific price for games on PS5 or the XSX consoles. It's $70 to play on the Next-gen consoles. Earlier on August 27, Activision released the price variants of Call of Duty Cold War.

Also read | New Guns In Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 2 And All The Latest Features; Read Details

Activision keen on setting $70 as the standard price for Next-Gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X games

Also read | Fortnite Season 4 Mythic Weapons: Where To Find All The Weapons?

Call of Duty Cold War has a set date to be launched on November 13 later this year. But with every new generation of consoles being released, we see an increase in price of Call of Duty games.

Earlier, Activision had made available three price segments of Call of Duty Cold War. The Standard edition priced at $59.99. The Cross-gen bundle priced at $69.99 and the Ultimate edition at $89.99. With the cross-gen bundle, players will be able to play the new games on PS4 and PS5 or Xbox One and Xbox Series X.



For those of you not planning to buy Black Ops Cold War on current-gen platforms….



Activision has now confirmed Standard Edition of games will be priced at $69.99 for PS5 and Xbox Series X. https://t.co/lxDTQVXJR7 — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 26, 2020



Updates show Activision has now confirmed that the standard edition of games will be set at $70 for both PS5 games and Xbox Series X games. The same price as cross-gen bundle. So even if you don't plan on upgrading your console, you can still get a copy for the current generation consoles. But playing on the next-gen consoles won't possible.

Also read | Fortnite Release 'Astro-Not' Challenge, Players Ask 'Where Is The Spaceship?'

The price increase will be for every game that gets released now for PS5 and XSX.

This is not the first time that game companies hinted at the price increase that might apply to a lot of the newer titles. Take Two was the first major company to announce this increase in price for the next-gen versions of NBA 2K21.

Take a look below at Call of Duty Cold wars trailer which was #1 trending on YouTube.



Activision had released a trailer for Call of Duty Cold wars last week. It included a one-second clip of the student protests at Tiananmen Square in 1989. This led to video platforms in China to protest against the footage before Activision Blizzard removed that part and released a shorter version of the clip.

The above trailer was shown yesterday and was also hidden in Modern Warfare's battle royale mode, Warzone.

Also read | Dr Doom Set To Show Up In Fortnite Season 4 Along With The Marvel Superheroes Gang

Image Credits : Call of Duty News on Twitter