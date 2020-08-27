Last Updated:

New Guns In Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 2 And All The Latest Features; Read Details

Fortnite Season 4 has arrived and it brings new guns. This Fortnite season 4 is confirmed to be linked with some Marvel storyline with Fortnite.

new guns in fortnite

Fortnite Season 4 is officially here with confirmed news of the entire season being based on Marvel universe characters. Chapter 2 in Fortnite Season 4 brings a lot of new features and equipment. Read on to know more details:

All new guns in Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 2

Fortnite Season 4 released a ton of new stuff in store for its players. A new gun from Stark Industries known as the Energy Rifle has been added. Check out the Fortnite season 4 trailer below:

Stark Industries Energy Rifle

 

iFireMonkey tweeted about this gun and we can see the same image on the Epic Games website. It is supposed to give you a different benefit depending on how you aim.

Fortnite Season 4 new weapons and items

Fire Trap

The fire trap as its name suggests is one of the traps that players can use to deal with damage to enemies that trigger them. Also launches dangerous fireballs as he mentions.

Dr. Doom’s Mystical Grenade


The Fortnite devs who are also the official news leakers for this game often tease the players. This Dr. Doom's Mystical Grenade is supposed to be some sort of magical energy ball which explodes on impact. 

Silver Surfer Board

Leaked by HYPEX, this board will be a mythic item. The looks of it haven't been revealed yet but earlier today he also tweeted a Silver Surfer loading screen. As of now, players can only speculate how the design will be like.

 

Groot’s Bramble Shield/Ball

This is the description provided by Skin-Tracker for Groot's Shield in one of his leaks on twitter for Fortnite season 4.

Fortnite unvaulted guns

VastBlast who is one of the Fortnite Leaker/Dataminer from Epic Games tweeted about the pump shotgun being unvaulted.

The Pump Action Shotgun (One of the strongest weapons in the game) which was earlier vaulted in Season 3 is now available again in common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary versions. Earlier, VastBlast also tweeted that the Combat shotgun is back but not normally. Also, the drop rates would be significantly lower. Similarly the Hunting Rifle and Pistol are unvaulted but won't be available in all the rarities.

Listed below are all of the unvaulted weapons : 

  • LMG’s
  • Pump Shotgun
  • Boogie Bombs
  • Shockwave Grenades
  • Bounce Pads
  • Combat Shotgun – Somehow
  • Scoped Assault Rifle
  • Tac Submachine Gun
  • Revolver
  • Port-A-Fort

