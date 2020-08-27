Dr Doom Set To Show Up In Fortnite Season 4 Along With The Marvel Superheroes Gang

Fortnite is set to launch a flagship update for the game, Chapter 2 season 4. The game has kept its fans engrossed by releasing timely updates that are content-packed and always fun for the players. Dr Doom, the devious Sorcerer from the Marvel universe, is set to make an appearance in the new update for the game. Fortnite has been releasing comic book pages to tease the fans about the upcoming content in the update for the game and that’s where Dr. Doom made his first appearance.

The war to save Reality starts now.



The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from @Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality. #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/VG2Hr3MI2D — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

Next on Fortnite

Fortnite has been dropping comic book pages the whole week teasing fans and creating hype for the upcoming Fortnite season 4. These comic book pages are from the marvel universe and Fortnite is hinting towards these characters as the main characters for Fortnite season 4 and also skins for the players to enjoy.

The final comic books were just added! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/8vicNbXwY4 — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) August 26, 2020

New comic pages, tomorrow we'll get the last pages before the season finally drops! (via @ximton) pic.twitter.com/BZ2U754dwc — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) August 25, 2020

Marvel universe enters the Fortnite universe

Other than Dr. Doom, quite a few significant Marvel Heroes and Villains are set to make an appearance to Fortnite season 4. In one of the comic book strips, an artwork depicts Thor using the Bifrost to summon Marvel's Greatest Superheroes to aid him in his battle against Galactus. Along with Dr Doom some of The heroes that are going to grace the players with their presence are; Iron Man, Groot, Wolverine, Captain America, Storm, She-Hulk, and Mystique. This is rather surprising news as Fortnite hasn’t launched more than 2-3 skins at a time for a property.

How to suit up like your favourite character?

Thor should be available for players to unlock at tier one, or players could unlock him through in-game challenges just like characters in the past. Other skins are unfortunately tied up in different tiers on the Paid Season battle pass. There’s also a possibility that Fortnite puts up all the skins in the item shop for the next 10 weeks.

The War to save Reality begins tomorrow!



Part 5 in Fortnite now!#FortniteSeason4 8.27.2020 https://t.co/TMEHevmBsq pic.twitter.com/Vnn2d2ErY1 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 26, 2020

Fortnite Season 4 to be the biggest one yet

Fortnite is quite ambitious with its release for season 4. It has been heavily marketing season 4 in-game throughout this week. Season 4 is highly anticipated by fans and players as it looks like one of the best updates that Fortnite has received with just the amount of content they are planning to release. A marvel themed season has got everyone hyped up.

