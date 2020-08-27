Fortnite Season 4 Start Time, Maintenance, Download Size, And Availability On IOS/Mac

Epic Games’ Fortnite is certainly one of the most successful battle royale titles that continues to enjoy a massive following from gamers around the world. The game rolls out timely updates and it constantly evolves to keeps the fans engaged. Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3, which saw the introduction of an aqua-themed island, carried a completely fresh in-game narrative and has been a major success for the gaming company.

However, Season 3 has almost come to an end as we now prepare to embark on a brand new adventure that is set to arrive with the all-new Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4. But when is Fortnite Season 4 coming and how long will be the maintenance period? Let’s find all the answers.

Also Read | How To Get Hulk Hands In Fortnite With New Marvel’s Avengers Beta

Fortnite Season 4 downtime

Fortnite Season 4 is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Fortnite officials have confirmed that the downtime for Season 4 will start at 2 AM ET (11:30 AM IST).

Fortnite Season 4 start time

Players will be able to dive into the battle royale as soon as the downtime period is over. The server maintenance generally lasts a couple of hours. You can keep up with the Fortnite Status page on Twitter for real-time alerts.

Also Read | Valorant Nebula Skins Are Live In Game Store: How To Purchase The Nebula Collection?

Fortnite Season 4 download size

With the fresh season, it is safe to say that the upcoming Fortnite update version 14.00 will be significantly huge as compared to regular patches. However, there aren’t enough details around the download sizes for all platforms.

Fortnite Season 4 is will be themed around Marvel characters and will also feature a huge crossover event with Marvel Comics. The complete list of changelog will be listed in the patch notes once released by the company.

Also Read | Hide And Seek Fortnite Maps: Best Hide And Seek Creative Maps And Their Entry Codes

Will Fortnite Season 4 arrive on iOS/Mac?

The new Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 will be available across all major platforms including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, Android. Unfortunately for iOS and Mac users, the new season will not arrive on the platform due to the ongoing legal disputes between Epic Games and Apple. The news has been officially confirmed by the game developer.

Also Read | Apex Legends 'this Account Is Invalid' Error On PS4: How To Resolve The Issue?

Image credits: Epic Games