'League Of Legends' Friends List Not Working: How To Fix The Issue?

League of Legends is one of the most successful battle arena games right now. Developed and published by Riot Games, the online multiplayer title is available on Microsoft Windows and macOS platforms. It offers plenty of exciting features and game modes that make the multiplayer experience much more exciting. The game also allows users to connect with their friends and other players using the Friends List feature. While managing friends in League of Legends is pretty simple, there are instances where the Friends List function or the chats just doesn’t respond. The issue is actually a common occurrence in the game.

League of Legends friends list not working

The League of Legends friends list issue is generally due to a bug error that prevents users from accessing their list of friends or even inviting them to participate in matches. It also prevents users from accepting invites from other players that are on their Friends List. In addition, if you are able to enter the Friends List, it fails to load the existing friends or the profiles are simply greyed out.

This issue has affected the game several times in the past and was acknowledged by the developers. Riot Games had stated that the Friends List issue can be resolved by simply deleting the Riot Client along with the associated League of Legends folders. and then reinstalling League. In addition, developers also suggest synchronizing the system clock of your computer.

🔍 [Global] We're aware of Friend List issues not loading properly for players and are investigating it. — Riot Games Support (@RiotSupport) January 17, 2020

As noted earlier, the League of Legends friends list issue is generally caused due to an error or a bug on the developer's end. This means that there isn't much you can do to resolve the issue other than trying the recommended solutions. The above steps generally resolve the Friends List and chat issues in most instances.

If you are only facing issues while chatting with a particular user, you can try fixing it by removing each other from your respective friends' lists, then re-adding one another again. Once you have done that, you need to restart the system and the issue should be fixed.

Image credits: League of Legends