Genshin Impact Guide: Know Your Protagonists, Aether And Lumine In Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has a lovely story composed of two twins. One of the twins is lost toward the beginning of the game contingent upon which character the player decides to play as. The entire game makes one attempting to frantically locate the other. Characters have been grown truly well which enables the story to turn out to be all the more fascinating. Players of the game want to more about the protagonist twins of the story, Aether and Lumine in Genshin Impact.

Aether and Lumine in Genshin Impact

Aether and Lumine are travelers from a different world. They have traveled many worlds in the universe before reaching Tevyat. In Tevyat they face an unknown evil goddess that strips them of their powers and takes away one of the two siblings. Depending on the character the player chooses, that is the male protagonist or the female protagonist, the players have to find the other sibling.

Difference Between Aether and Lumine

Aether is the male character and Lumine is the female character, that is the only difference between the two characters. All powers, skills, damage, stats, etc. are exactly the same for both the characters. So when the players are deciding which character to choose as their avatar, they only have to see which character appeals to them aesthetically as all the other details are exactly the same.

Genshin Impact Traveler Build

Everybody has one game on their mouths at this moment and that is Genshin Impact. The free-to-play game is ascending in fame constantly. Each player needs a sample of those elemental powers and gets an opportunity to combat the enemies with such an assorted set of skills. Player constructs are critical in these games. A decent player build can enable the player to overcome their foes. A character is to be worked by what suits the character best. Players have been trying to figure out the best Genshin Impact Traveler Build.

The Traveler is the protagonist of the story. The twins are referred to as Travelers in the game. The start of the game sees the protagonist losing their sibling due to a dark force. The Traveler isn’t from the world of Tevyat. The character has been provided with Anemo (Wind) Elemental powers. Here is the best Genshin Impact Traveler Build:

Anemo Support Build

This Traveler build helps power up the Anemo and Swirl Damage of the character. It also helps in reducing the enemies’ elemental RES.

Weapon

Iron Sting: Dealing Elemental DMG increases all DMG by 8/10/12/14/16% for 6s. Max 2 stacks. Can only occur once every 1s.

Artifact

Viridescent Venerer: Anemo DMG Bonus +15%, Increases Swirl DMG by 60%. Decreases opponent's Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40% for 10s.

