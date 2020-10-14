FFXIV Wind Caller Hairstyle Introduced; Learn What's New In The V5.35 FFXIV Patch

Final Fantasy is one of the most iconic gaming franchises. This franchise has been around for decades and has made its appearance on every new and old gaming platform. Final Fantasy XIV is an online game that players pour hours at a time in. FFXIV is a massive online multiplayer game where players can squad up and go around completing quests and defeating bosses. FFXIV has just had a new update and this update brings the iconic wind caller hairstyle as a player customization feature.

FFXIV Wind Caller

FFXIV Modern Aesthetics update plans to bring feathering and styling techniques to achieve the windswept look of a legendary Vartan warrior. This update brings the iconic Wind Caller Hairstyle to FFXIV along with some other new changes. Players can purchase the Wind Caller hairstyle and customize their players. The other changes that have been made to FFXIV in the v5.35 parch are:

New Playable Content: Bozjan Southern Front, Resistance Weapons Upgrade, Skysteel Tool Upgrade

New items: New mounts, minions, emote, and hairstyles.

The Feast, Housing and Gold Saucer: New furniture; Triple Triad cards, and season 17 of the Feast

PvP Job Changes

System: New achievements, Community Finder, and resolved issues.

Patch 5⃣.3⃣5⃣ is now live.



Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI has now been announced and the players are certainly excited to see the new addition to the franchise. Final Fantasy XVI was a part of the Sony live event that took place recently. Makers also introduced Final Fantasy XVI with a new trailer that gives a great in-depth analysis of how the game is going to turn out.

Not a lot of details were released about the game on the live event. But the makers have certainly been talking about this in their previous interviews. In 2019, Final Fantasy Fan Fest a number of journalists asked Yoshida what his vision of Final Fantasy 16 is going to turn out. To this, the makers confirmed that any Final Fantasy title in the near future will be an MMO. He also added that the upcoming Final Fantasy games will give the players an option to use a high fantasy setting with fewer machines. They have yet not given out any information about the release date of the game. But the fans can expect to see this game released somewhere around the launch of PS5. Makers also released that total list of games of the upcoming console.

