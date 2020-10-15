Genshin Impact Guide: Know Everything About The Protagonist Lumine

Genshin Impact has a beautiful story written around two twins. One of the twins is lost at the start of the game depending on which character the player chooses to play as. The whole game has one sibling trying to desperately find the other. Characters have been developed really well which helps the story become more interesting. Players have been trying to find out more information for Lumine in Genshin Impact.

Also read: Genshin Impact Guide: How To Solve Genshin Impact Tianqui Valley Puzzle?

Lumine in Genshin Impact

Lumine is the character that the player gets when they choose the female twin as the protagonist of the story. Lumine used to be a world traveler with her brother, Aether, until the day of their unfortunate encounter with the unknown goddess on Tevyat. Robbed off her powers, the surviving sibling starts her journey to find her lost brother.

Here are some character details for Lumine:

Star Rank: 5 star

Alternative Names: 荧 (CN: Yíng); 蛍 (JP: Hotaru)

Title: World Traveler

Organization / Circle: Unknown

Constellation: Viatrix

Vision / Element: Adaptive / Changeable

Weapon: Sword

Gender: ♀ female

Birthday: Unknown

Bodytype: Teen

Height: Unknown

Voice Actor Japanese: 悠木碧 / Yūki Aoi

Voice Actor Chinese: 燕宁 / Yàn Nín

Voice Actor English: Unannounced

Also read: Genshin Impact Klee Banner Is Next Banner In Game; Check Out

Lumine Skill List

Lumine is a very powerful character as she is one of the protagonists of the story. She has a changeable elemental power which makes her a vicious force. Here is the skill list for Lumine’s Anemo and Geo Powers:

Anemo Skills

Normal Attack: Performs up to 5 rapid strikes.

Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword swings.

Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging enemies along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Palm Vortex: Grasping the wind's might, Aether forms a vortex of vacuum in their palm, causing continuous Anemo DMG to enemies in front of them. The vacuum vortex explodes when the skill duration ends, causing a greater amount of Anemo DMG over a larger area.

Hold: DMG and AoE will gradually increase.

Elemental Absorption: If the vortex comes into contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro elements, it will deal with additional elemental DMG of that type. Elemental Absorption may only occur once per use.

Gust Surge: Guiding the path of the wind currents, you summon a forward-moving tornado that pulls objects and opponents towards itself, dealing continuous Anemo DMG.

Elemental Absorption: If the vortex comes into contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro elements, it will deal additional elemental DMG of that type. Elemental Absorption may only occur once per use.

Slitting Wind: The last hit of a Normal Attack combo unleashes a wind blade, dealing 60% of ATK as Anemo DMG to all opponents in its path.

Second Wind: Palm Vortex kills regenerate 2% HP for 5s. This effect can only occur once every 5s.

Geo Skills

Normal Attack: Performs up to 5 rapid strikes.

Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword swings.

Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging enemies along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Starfell Sword: Aether disgorges a meteorite from the depths of the earth, dealing AoE Geo DMG.

The meteorite is considered a Geo Construct and can be climbed or used to block attacks.

Hold: This skill's positioning may be adjusted.

Wake of Earth: Energizing the Geo elements deep underground, you set off expanding shockwaves. Launches surrounding enemies back and deals AoE Geo DMG. A stone wall is erected at the edges of the shockwave. The stone wall is considered a Geo Construct and may be used to block attacks.

Shattered Darkrock: Reduces Starfell Sword's CD by 2s.

Frenzied Rockslide: The final hit of a Normal Attack combo triggers a collapse, dealing 60% of ATK as AoE Geo DMG.

Also read: Genshin Impact Guide: How To Solve The Genshin Impact Nine Pillars Of Peace Bolai Quest?

Also read: Genshin Impact Guide: Do Chests Respawn In Genshin Impact?

Promo image source: Anime_diver twitter handle