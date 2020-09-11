All New Mythics In Fortnite Season 4: Where To Find Unibeam, Gauntlet & Mjolnir Strike

Fortnite Season 4 had a rocking start with Marvel Comics taking over the Battle Royale completely. While players are enjoying this new voyage of superhero fun, Epic Games is leaving no stone unturned to intrigue the audience with all cool stuff that has been rolled out from the latest Fortnite v14.10 update. This new Fortnite update presented the players of the game with a new and majestic POI of Stark Industries in the game. However, the Season 4 latest update also brought in many new Mythics in Fortnite. This is the reason why many players are wondering about all new Mythics in Fortnite Season 4. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

All new Mythics in Fortnite Season 4

The Fortnite Season 4 brings new Mythics in the game such as the Iron Man's Unibeam, Energy Gauntlets/ Repulsor Gauntlets and Thor's Mjolnir strike. These mythic weapons in Fortnite Season 4 have a unique interface that allows players to use the abilities of Marvel Superheroes like Mjolnir's thunder and more. So, here is a list of all the recently rolled out mythic weapons and where to find them.

Iron Man's Repulsor Gauntlets

The Iron Man's Repulsor Gauntlets can be found at the newly availed POI, the Stark Industries. This new POI has replaced the old Frenzy Farm on the Fortnite Map. The Iron Man's Repulsor Gauntlets can only be acquired from the loot after defeating the new boss, Iron Man. With 20 damage, the Iron Man's Repulsor Gauntlets in Fortnite Season 4 allows you to jump high in the air and to do that, just use "Cancel Hover."

Iron Man's Unibeam

Similar to Iron Man's Repulsor Gauntlets, the Unibeam is also found at the Stark Industries after defeating the Iron Man. The Unibeam has 60 damage per use. This means you can fire at you opponent with a 60 damage beam once and then it goes on a long cooldown time of 30 seconds.

Thor's Mjolnir strike

Thor's Mjolnir strike is one of the coolest mythic weapons in Fortnite Season 4 with quite a lot of damage. The new weapon summons the Hammers with a thunder strike on the ground. Thor's Mjolnir strike is found at the Quinjet Patrol Jets. To acquire them you need to take down the flying drone.'

