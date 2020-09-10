When Do Fortnite Weekly Challenges For Week 3 Come Out? Find Out Here

Fortnite is always filled with challenges and events that players can do to grab some XP or get a chance to unlock a cosmetic material. Fortnite weekly challenges are one of the best ways for the players to procure some XP and rewards. The weekly challenges for Fortnite season 4 are especially interesting as they revolve around the Marvel Universe. Fortnite Season 4 has been graced with easier challenges as compared to Season 3. Ambitious players have already finished all the Week 1 and Week 2 challenges and are waiting for Week 3 challenges, but when do the Fortnite weekly challenges for week 3 come out? Find out.

Also read: How To Get Red She Hulk In Fortnite Season 4? Steps To Complete Jennifer Walter Challenges

When do the Fortnite weekly challenges come out?

Fortnite Weekly challenges bring a new set of challenges for players to complete every single week until the season ends. Week 1 and Week 2 challenges were significantly easy, with Epic wanting the players to reach a location on the map and do a simple task there, like emote on a Sentinel Head or Bounce on dog toys at the Ant manor. Fortnite update v14.10 brings the players a new set of challenges for week 3 on 10th September 2020.

A trusted leak specialist for Fortnite, iFireMonkey has mentioned in a tweet, "Heya, seeing a lot of people freak out that we might not get v14.10 tomorrow or Thursday and I just want to say that they have to update either Wednesday or Thursday as the Week 3 challenges are just placeholders with "Athena.Quests.Blank" quest tags." So the challenges can be expected to arrive in a day after the update.

Heya, seeing a lot of people freak out that we might not get v14.10 tomorrow or Thursday and I just want to say that they have to update either Wednesday or Thursday as the Week 3 challenges are just placeholders with "Athena.Quests.Blank" quest tags. pic.twitter.com/VPwD3asuaw — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) September 8, 2020

Also read: Is Fortnite.ceo Legit Or Scam: Does It Give You Free V Bucks?

What are Fortnite Week 3 challenges?

Fortnite Week 3 challenges are speculated to have a similar set of tasks for the players. These tasks will be a mixed set, with some Fortnite-Centric tasks and some Marvel-Centric ones. Fortnite has not made any official statement on what the challenges are going to be for Week 3 and the players won't get one until Fortnite update v14.10 is out. Fortunately, leakers and data miners have figured out what the challenges may look like for Fortnite week 3. Here are the expected Fortnite Week 3 challenges:

Destruction Challenge

Damage Challenge

Vehicle Challenge

Marvel Challenge

4 player challenge

Search 5 chests at POI

Get 3 eliminations at POI

Deal Damage to opponents at POI

Every Challenge gives the player 25,000 XP and by completing all the Fortnite Week 3 Challenges, the players stand to gain a whopping 2,00,000 in XP which will go long way in moving up tiers in the battle pass.

Also read: Fortnite Releases New Cosmetic Bundle, Samurai Scrapper Pack; Read

Also read: Fortnite Leaks Season 4 New And Updated; Read Full Details

Promo image source: Fortnite Twitter Handle