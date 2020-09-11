Where Is Wolverine Trophy In Fortnite? Follow Guide To Locate Wolverine Trophy

Fortnite's Week 3 challenges are here and players are rushing to complete them for the XP gain. The extra boost of XP helps them move up the tiers in the battle pass. Moving forward in the battle pass provides the players with new cosmetics. These cosmetics involve skins they can equip in the game, back-bling, or could be even a glider.

As Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is a Marvel-themed one, players will be awarded Marvel esque cosmetics for moving up in the battle pass this season. Some great skins and cosmetics are awarded while progressing through the battle pass, but some players want the special skins for characters, which can only be unlocked through special quests. Fortnite has kept special challenges to unlock the special skin for Wolverine. One of these challenges involves finding Wolverine's trophy.

Where is the Wolverine trophy in Fortnite?

Wolverine has had one special challenge every week to unlock the special skin in Fortnite and players are running to complete them as fast as possible. The first week had players finding claw marks; the second week led them to the Quinjet patrol sites; and the third week has them finding a Wolverine trophy at Dirty Docks. As the players are finding Wolverine's Trophy, it cannot be any normal; it has to have the Wolverine Zest to it. The trophy players need to find is a severed Sentinel Head. The Wolverine Trophy can be found at Dirty Docks which is at the center-right corner of the Fortnite map.

There's a challenge called "Find Wolverine's Trophy in Dirty Docks" pic.twitter.com/o7HCvIWWgz — MLL (@meetlootllama) September 10, 2020

How to find Wolverine trophy in Fortnite?

The Wolverine Trophy is in the south of Dirty Docks, inside a remote large building, separated from its surroundings. Players can enter the building either by breaking one of the walls on the side, going inside through the roof or entering through a door on the east side of the structure. Once inside the structure, the players need to look for a door that opens up a closet. Once they have found the closet, they can spot the severed Sentinel head sitting on the lowest shelf. The players just need to go close to it and press the interact button and this will complete the week 3 Wolverine special skin challenge.

If you're looking for Wolverine's trophy (the Sentinel head) it's in this building here.



90% of the online guides are incorrect 💀 #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/YFgZPN6rIo — Brad Stephenson 🏳️‍🌈 (@Shuttlecock) September 10, 2020

Fortnite Week 3 challenges:

Here are some other challenges players can try to go for in Week 3 to grab up some extra XP:

Search 7 chests at Steamy Stacks: 25,000 XP

Get 3 eliminations at Retail Row: 25,000 XP

Collect 500 Wood from Weeping Woods: 25,000 XP

Visit Panther's Prowl: 25,000 XP

Deal 250 damage with exploding Gas Pumps or Gas Cans: 25,000 XP

Place 3 Fire Traps: 25,000 XP

Eliminate Iron Man at Stark Industries: 50,000 XP

Deal 500 damage to opponents at Misty Meadows: 25,000 XP

Promo image source: Its Ryan twitter handle