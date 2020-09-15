All Spellbreak Combos List: Fire, Ice, Toxic, Wind And More Combos List For You

Spellbreak is making a lot of news as the survival game is filled with an unimaginable gameplay experience to its players. Unlike Fortnite, PUBG, COD and others, this survival multiplayer game does not consist of any guns. Rather, you are sent inside the game having abilities of a battlemage. In Monday's update, Spellbreak will now have all the gaming modes on including the "Duos" mode which is quite interesting. The game was released recently i.e. September 3, 2020, and since then numerous gamers bestowed it with a lot of love. As the community of Spellbreak keeps growing, many players are joining the magical adventures of this survival game. This is the reason why many people are searching for all Spellbreak combos list to become better than other players. If you have been wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

All Spellbreak combos list

The knowledge about Spellbreak combos list will not only help you, player, better but it will also aid you an edge to over other players. The spell combos with different elements will assist you in making useful magic attacks on other players which will be your guiding steps towards victory. Below is a list of all the Spellbreak gauntlet combos that you need to know before starting a match.

Spellbreak spell combos

Sorceries → Flash Freeze Lightning Strike Flamewall Toxic Cloud Boulderfall Tornado Spells ↓ Ice Lance Flash Freeze refreezes water puddles into Ice Puddles.

Freezing a player by any means grants them freeze immunity for 5 seconds. Ice Lance shots can collide with one another. Lightning Strike electrifies water, Steam Puddles, Ice Puddles and blocks of ice, shocking nearby players. The Flamewall cannot be spawned inside Flash Freeze. Each part of the wall and Flame Puddles can block one Ice Lance shot before being extinguished. Similarly, Ice Lance also extinguishes Fireballs, melting in the process. Toxic Cloud freezes into a block of ice upon getting hit by Ice Lance or landing inside Flash Freeze. If a player is caught inside the cloud as it's frozen, it turns into Ice Mist instead. Boulderfall will freeze solid upon blocking Ice Lance shots or by travelling into a Flash Freeze zone, creating Ice Mist on impact. It can also create the mist by shattering Ice Puddles and ice blocks. The Tornado's gravity affects the trajectory of Ice Lance shots heavily. It also removes water puddles, Ice Puddles and Ice Mists in its radius. Lightning Bolt Lightning Bolts electrify Ice Puddles and water puddles on contact with the puddle or a player standing on one. Hitting Steam Puddles or small blocks of ice electrifies a radius around them, shocking nearby players. The bolts can block Ice Lance. The edge of Flash Freeze blocks Lightning Bolts. Shocking a player by any means grants them shock immunity for 5 seconds. Lightning Bolt passes through the Flamewall. Lightning Bolt is blocked by and electrifies Toxic Cloud, including the projectile mid-flight, shocking nearby players in a 10 m radius. It also electrifies Toxic Puddle on contact with them directly or a player standing on one. Boulderfall can block Lightning Bolts. The Tornado's gravity doesn't affect the trajectory of Lightning Bolts. If hit directly it absorbs them, and electrifies into a Lightning Tornado. Fireball Fireballs turn Ice Puddles into Steam Puddles on direct contact with the puddle or a player standing on one. They can also break ice blocks. The Flamewall and Fireball extinguish upon hitting these puddles directly. Flash Freeze extinguishes all ground fires and turns Steam Puddles into small ice blocks. If a player is caught inside the steam it turns into Ice Mist instead. The edge of the zone blocks Fireballs. Using Lightning Strike near a Flamewall will redirect the lightning to it. Fireball passes through Flame Puddles and the Flamewall. Fireballs can collide with each other. On contact with fire Toxic Cloud ignites into a large explosion of Dragonfire that deals 2 ticks of 20 damage. The explosion clears fires. Firing the projectile through fire will ignite it upon landing. Fireball will also turn Toxic Puddle into Dragonfire on contact with the puddle or a player standing on one. The fire will spread to other connected Toxic Puddles nearby. Boulderfall can be set ablaze, leaving a large Flame Puddle on the ground. The Tornado's gravity affects the trajectory of Fireballs heavily. If hit directly it absorbs them and ignites into a Fire Tornado. If toxified, the Tornado explodes vertically. Toxic Spray Toxic Spray turns Ice Puddles and water puddles into Toxic Puddle on contact with the puddle or a player standing on one. Steam Puddles turn into small Toxic Clouds instead. Streams can also block Ice Lance. Flash Freeze turns Toxic Puddles into unharmful Toxic Ice Puddles, which can be ignited into a large Dragonfire. Toxic Spray streams pass through the zone but freeze into icicles that now interact as ice projectiles. Toxic Spray carries electricity to its puddles if fired through lightning, shocking players that touch them. The projectiles can also block Lightning Bolts. Lightning Strike electrifies Toxic Puddle and Toxic Clouds, shocking nearby players in a 10 m radius. Flame Puddles and the Flamewall can block an unlimited amount of Toxic Spray shots, turning into Dragonfire. Toxic Spray is blocked by Fireballs. Toxic Spray passes through Toxic Clouds. Boulderfall can block Toxic Spray and collide with the Toxic Cloud projectile. Removes Toxic Puddle on impact. The Tornado's gravity affects the trajectory of Toxic Spray heavily. It dissipates the Toxic Cloud projectile, as well as any Toxic Mists, puddles or clouds in its radius. If toxified, it turns into a Toxic Whirlwind. If ignited, the Tornado explodes vertically. Shockwave Shockwave Shockwave shatters Ice Puddles and blocks, creating Ice Mists in their place. Also removes water puddles, but not Steam Puddles. With perfect timing, Lightning Strike can stop Shockwave in its tracks. Shockwave passes through the fire, leaving a Fire Trail behind along its path. Shockwave can block Fireballs. Shockwave removes Toxic Puddle from the ground and passes through Toxic Clouds. Both Shockwaves and Boulders can collide with one another. The Tornado's gravity affects the trajectory of Boulderfall heavily. Wind Shear Wind Shear shatters Ice Puddles on contact with the puddle or a player standing on one, creating Ice Mists in their place. Also removes water and Steam Puddles, but doesn't affect ice blocks. The edge of Flash Freeze blocks Wind Shears. Wind Shear carries electricity if fired through lightning, shocking players on impact. Lightning Strike will hit a player no matter how high up in the air they are. Wind Shear passes through and extinguishes an unlimited amount of Flame Puddles and parts of the Flamewall. Wind Shears are blocked by Fireballs but alter their trajectory slightly in the process. Wind Shear can affect Toxic Cloud's trajectory. Wind Shear will also completely dissipate the cloud over five hits. if fired through toxic, Wind Shear will create a Toxic Mist on impact, as well as on contact with a Toxic Puddle or a player standing on one. Boulderfall can block Wind Shear, causing it to either lose or gain momentum, allowing it to be pushed further than usual. The Tornado's gravity affects the trajectory of Wind Shears slightly. Wind Shears can collide with one another.

Promo Image ~ Spellbreak Twitter

