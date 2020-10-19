For Honor Patch Notes: All You Need To Know About For Honor's Latest Patch

For Honor is an action-packed game set in the Medieval times. This game allows the players to take up the role of the most influential types of characters during that time. The players can play as Vikings, Samurais, or as a Knight. For Honor has been developed at Ubisoft. Ubisoft provides patches for the game regularly to keep the immersion going. The latest patch brings a whole set of new changes to For Honor.

For Honor Patch notes

For Honor is a game that is regularly updated in patches by Ubisoft. Ubisoft releases these patches while keeping the players in mind and also the issues that are faced by the game in daily usage. Here are the For Honor Patch notes:

Patch Size:

PS4: 1.75Gb

Xbox One: 2.05Gb

PC: 2.05Gb

NEW MAP: THE BELVEDERE

After entering Wu Lin pavilion, one may discover a Belvedere with a scenic view. Time to duel in this brand-new map!

This new map is available in Duel, Brawl, and Ranked Duel

Team Identification

Removed the Neutral/Attacker/Defender colour palettes tabs. All colour palettes are available in the same page and can be used in any game mode, no matter which team you are in. The neutral customization of each loadout will be kept once the patch is released

You will now be in the blue team from now on, even if you are playing Attackers

Added an outline to your teammates, visible at all times. This outline can be turned off in the User Interface option

Teammates’ names are always displayed on-screen

Health bars are now team coloured

Enemies detailed information (Name, Health, Stamina) is only displayed when engaged in a fight with them

Players revealed by Feats or the Oracle Offering in Tribute will be shown as a team-coloured outline and fill

Players bearing Offerings in Tribute or the War Banner in Breach will now be shown with a team-coloured flashing fill

Changed the default colour for a non-customized character to “Radioactive Decay”. The “Exotic” palette will still be unlocked by default

GENERAL

Replaced all dodges effects with a new "dodge shadow effect" for all Heroes

All the Heroes now have their own base avatar when they dodge

Capture Zone A

The back staircases leading up to the zone have been doubled in width along with the extension of the capture zone area itself, which removes the path that ran along behind

A brasero has been added in the middle of the Capture Zone area, which will protect Players from the Ballista

Capture Zone C

The entire 2nd floor is no longer part of Capture Zone C anymore. Instead, the 1st floor now is and has been enlarged considerably

The outdoor balcony area has been reduced in size

The interior staircases leading to the outdoor balcony area (from spawn) have been widened by 0.5m

Ziplines have been added at each tower, to the left and right of the 2nd-floor Ballista, connecting to the Lower Ruins

Ballista sightlines have been tweaked

Duel

The duel arena located in the Defender Courtyard has been moved to the 1st floor of the Tower Interior

The trap door located on the Exterior Roof of the tower has been removed

Brawl

The brawl arena has been moved from the Tower to the Defender Courtyard

Temple Garden

Removed the doors at the entrance into the Tomb at Capture Zone A

Replaced the standing torches near the two outdoor pillars with wall torches

Harbour

Closed off a ledge on the deck of the Trireme (Mid-lane). Dominion only

Capture Zone C

The staircase entrance, coming from the Attacker spawn, has been doubled in width

The actual zone has now also been extended into the dual-entry corridor

BOTS

All Bots should now have improved Stamina management behaviours when fighting in the lane, stopping to regain Stamina before going Out of Stamina and, if Out of Stamina, waiting to have Stamina again before resuming their attacks

RANKED

Decreased the number of placement matches to 8 (from 15)

USER INTERFACE

Orders are now accessible in the pause menu. The LB shortcut in the World Map is still active

BUG FIXES

GENERAL

Fixed an issue that caused most Heroes Feint visual effect to be missing or have very low visibility

FIGHTERS

Warden

Fixed an issue that caused the Warden’s Side Light Combo animation to skip some frames

Hitokiri

Fixed an issue that caused the Hitokiri's "Rei Kick" to be undodgeable if the kick is done on the right after a light attack

Centurion

Fixed an inconsistency that caused Centurion's fully charged Jab after a Heavy Finisher to have a tighter dodge window than intended

Shugoki

Fixed an issue where Shugoki’s Guard Break counter window was 200ms rather than 300ms

MAP

Canopy

Fixed issue in Duel that allowed players to sometime pass through the fire

ARCADE

Fixed an issue that caused some Modifiers to not be displayed in the User Interface

AUDIO

Fixed an issue that caused the Hitokiri to be missing effort grunts on certain moves

USER INTERFACE

Fixed issue that caused a white flash when opening and closing the social menu during the faceoff

CUSTOMIZATION

Fixed an issue that caused the Warden’s “Vengeful Instigator Helm” to be slightly offset

Fixed an issue that caused the Shaolin “Qiongqi Chest” side pads to move

Fixed an issue that caused to “Horkos Sigil” effect to not always play properly

Fixed an issue that causes the Hitokiri’s “Kamaitachi” execution to be missing visual effects

Fixed an issue that causes the Nobushi's “Snapmare” execution to be offset

Fixed an issue that causes the Valkyrie "Get the Horn" execution to be offset

