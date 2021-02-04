All You Need To Know About Genshin Impact Fortune Trove; Read

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular growing fantasy open-world RPGs out there right now. It is free to play the game, which makes it an eye-catching deal for the players to download and play the game. The game is available to play on PS4, iOS, Android, and PC. The developers have created a huge open world for the players to dive in and completely immerse themselves. It is a diverse map with scenic landscapes, beautiful water bodies, and magnificent structures. Every area has its own benefits too. Read on to know all about Genshin Impact Fortune Trove.

Genshin Impact Fortune Trove

Genshin Impact has introduced a new event called Five Flushes of Fortune. Once the players have captured all the five films they receive the Fortune Trove. Here are the 5 films players have to capture:

Pale Gold

Purple Aster

Crimson

Ocher

Ultramarine.

After capturing all the films through the ‘Kurious Kamera’ players can go to Liyue Harbor and speak to Ji Tong and claim the Fortune Trove. Players can earn a total of 8 Fortune Troves during the 10 days of the Five Flushes of Fortune event. Players can earn the rewards: 60 Primogems, lots of Mora, 24 Mystic enhancement ores, and 12 Hero’s Wit.

Genshin Impact Five Flushes of Fortune Guide

This new event has come with a new update. Players want to learn how to capture and what to capture from the new ‘Kamera’ they have received. In this event, the players will receive various colored items they need to capture as tasks and in return, they will receive Primogems Hero's Wit, and Mystic Enchantment Ore. Players will have to take this camera from Ji Tong in Liyue Harbor in order to start the event.

The camera is not a regular one, and it seems like it thinks and captures according to its whim. There is no dedicated capture button for the ‘Kamera’ players will just have to slide it out and if it finds any of the items it likes then it will capture an image on its own and the players will be notified by checking their inventory. The first colored item that players need to capture is red colored items. Check out all the red-colored items players can capture with the ‘Kamera’ below:

Sunsettias and Apples: Found widely in the wild.

Flaming Flowers: Found near Pyro Regisvine's cave.

Silk Flowers: Found around Liyue's temple.

Jueyun Chillis: Found in Qingce Village.

Snapdragons: Can be found all over, especially near rivers.

Windwheel Asters: Found in the wild, also at the Windrise Statue of the Seven.

