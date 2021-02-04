Genshin Impact Hu Tao: Check Out How Hu Tao Was Accidentally Revealed Here

Genshin Impact is an up and coming RPG game. Genshin Impact is rising in popularity by the day. Its free-to-play nature makes it an enticing deal. The game is filled with a plethora of characters and a massive playground for the players to immerse themselves in. The RPG nature of the game really tends to put the players in situations where their decisions really matter. The game also has a lot of places to explore and a huge amount of resources to collect. Many players have asked about Genshin Impact Hu Tao.

Genshin Impact Hu Tao

Genshin Impact is here with its 1.3 Update. In this update, the players have gotten to see a new event, Five Flushes of Fortune, a new banner for Xiao, and a lot more content. There have also been rumours that a character called Hu Tao will be making an appearance in Genshin Impact too. A player posted on Reddit about this new character.

They came across this accidentally as they were looking at the Special Unlockable Name cards and found out Hu Tao being a playable character. Hu Tao has the reputation of a prankster, so the arrival of this character is also assumed to be a trick of some kind. Players are excited about the arrival of this new character in Genshin Impact.

How to get Dandelion Seeds in Genshin Impact?

Dandelion seeds can be used for a variety of recipes, ascensions, and commissions making them an important resource in the game. Dandelions grow freely in Genshin Impact, but there are some places that players can decide to go to if they wish to farm some dandelion seeds for themselves. This isn’t a difficult quest at all, the tricky part is finding and harvesting. The players just need to know where to find these seeds and how to harvest them from the plants. The rest of the task is fairly simple.

Dandelions are most openly found in the regions of Mondstadt. Every day a few dandelions spawn on the gates of the city. Dandelions can also be found in a temple nearby Mondstadt. The last and final location for the Dandelion seeds is the area between Dawn Winery and Stone Gate. This patch of land is filled with some dandelions.

Upon finding these dandelions, the players still need to get their hands on the seed of dandelions. This can be achieved by performing a wind spell. The players need to hit the dandelions with Anemo magic for it to drop the dandelion seed.

