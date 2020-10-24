Genshin Impact: Get Philanemo Mushroom Locations To Ascend 3 Major Characters

Genshin Impact is one of the biggest fantasy games of the year that continues to soar in popularity. The free-to-play RPG has gained massive traction around the world for its gacha-based mechanics and intriguing story campaign. Players can also experiment with dozens of unique characters that can be unlocked by progressing through the campaign. Needless to say, there is also a Genshin Impact tier list that helps players decide the viability of each character and which ones best suit their play style. Interestingly, players can also ascend these characters with the help of certain materials or items that can be obtained from different locations on the map.

Also Read | Genshin Impact Lisa Build: Best Artifact And Weapon Build For The Intellectual Witch

Apart from character upgrades, these items can also be used for enhancing the weapons, game progression and a lot more. The Philanemo Mushroom is one of the most sought-after items in Genshin Impact that allows players to ascend three major characters, which include Barbara, Klee, and Mona. So, let us quickly walk you through the different locations on the map where you can obtain this item.

Also Read | Genshin Impact Liyue Specialties: How To Collect The Local Liyue Specialties?

Genshin Impact Philanemo Mushroom locations

Mondstadt is one of the best places in Genshin Impact where you can find the Philanemo mushrooms in large quantities. These mushrooms generally grow on the walls and rooftops of houses that are located in this region. You will only need three mushrooms to unlock the characters.

Other Philanemo Mushroom locations

Springvale and Dawn Winery are two other places in Genshin Impact where you can get the Philanemo Mushrooms. However, you will easily find the required Philanemo Mushrooms by visiting any one of these locations.

Also Read | Genshin Impact Guide To Resistance: How To Obtain The Material For Talent Level-up?

Genshin Impact download

Genshin Impact download is available across PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Android and iOS platforms. Currently, the game is not available on the Xbox One.

Windows PC users can download the game by heading over to the official website of Genshin Impact at the link here. Once you are on the page, just tap the 'Windows' icon and the game will download on your computer. If you are looking to download the game on a mobile platform, simply visit the Apple App Store or Google Play and install the mobile version of the game. As for PS4 owners, Genshin Impact can be download for free via the PlayStation Store.

Also Read | Genshin Impact Side Quest: How To Complete Lingering Malady In Game?

Image credits: Genshin Impact