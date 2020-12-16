Among Us Airship Map: The Biggest Map Is Scheduled To Release In 2021

Among Us is an online multiplayer game which is also a social deduction game in which the players need to find out the traitor among them. The game is developed and published by American game studio Innersloth and it was initially released on 15th June 2018. With a space-themed setting where the game takes place, the players need to take on one of two roles, most of them being Crewmates, and the rest - Impostors. Continue reading to know how much does Among Us cost on Switch.

Among Us Airship Map

Before the release of the biggest map in Among Us, the game was made available on the Nintendo Switch for a price tag of $5.00. This Switch version will feature cross-platform which will allow the PC, mobile and Switch players to play together.

The Airship map was officially confirmed by Innersloth on September 23, 2020. It is one of the many new contents that is going to be added to the original Among Us game. There was also news of a sequel for the game but it was soon cancelled. The new content is also going to be free to all players.

Some more news on this was revealed on the 18th of November 18, 2020. In this, a cockpit was shown which had an unknown name. There are two of the players that are featured, one looks like a Center for Chaos Containment employee and the other looks like Right Hand Man Reborn. Here are some more details about this update:

The upcoming map Airship is known as the fourth map for Among Us

It is centred around the Henry Stickmin series Based on the Airship owned by the Toppat Clan in the Henry Stickmin game Infiltrating the Airship.

The map has a large size

There is an addition of more tasks

Nine more rooms, and the existence of 17.

Multiple Henry Stickmin-related cosmetics

The Among Us new map by InnerSloth is called The Airship, and as compared to all its previous map, this one is the biggest. The Airship map in Among Us is slated for an “early 2021” release although an official date is yet to be announced.

