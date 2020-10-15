Among Us Imposter Glitch: Here's How To Be The Imposter In Every Game

Among Us is a popular mobile game that has been trending on social media for a long time now. A number of popular gamers and streamers have been playing this game since the beginning. This game has also been trending on social media as a number of players have been talking about it. Read more to know about Among Us.

Among Us imposter glitch

The players have been asking questions like How to be an imposter in Among Us. There is no official way to become an imposter in every game. but some of the players have figured out a technique to be an imposter every time. So in order to help you out, we have managed to write down steps to figure out this Among Us imposter glitch. Read more to know how to be an imposter in Among Us.

Step 1: Open the Among Us application.

Step 2: Enter your character name.

Step 3: Select the number of imposters in the game.

Step 4: Create the game with these settings.

Step 5: Wait for the players to join this room.

Step 6: Go to the computer and choose your character colour.

Step 7: Just before the waiting time ends, go back to the computer.

Step 8: Keep on changing your character colour until the match starts. This could increase your chances to be an imposter in this game.

More about Among Us

Among Us is an online multiplayer space-themed game that has been trending amongst the gaming community recently. The game is available on Android, iOS and even Microsoft Windows. Due to the ban of PUBg, a number o Indian gaming streamers were looking for something new to play.

Among Us has become their first priority as Youtube has been dominated by the number of gamers streaming this space-related mysterious game. Not only the Indian YouTubers, but this trend has also managed to go globally viral. Pewdiepie has also been streaming a lot while playing this game with his friends. Seeing PuffBallUnited focusing on the first game is certainly explained after the amount of attention it received recently.

A small story was released about Among Us 2 on Innersloth’s official website. The story is about “The Future of Among Us” and said that they have ”lots to do” and just need to prioritise their energy and focus towards it. The makers also released an official statement in the same story that explained why Among Us 2 was cancelled. The statement was released by PuffBallUnited who is also the co-founder of Innersloth. This news was also released on their official Twitter accounts and has managed to gain a lot of attention.

