Is Among Us On Xbox One? Will It Arrive On The Xbox Gaming Console?

Among Us is one of the most popular local party games from American game studio InnerSloth. The online multiplayer title was able to garner over 400,000 concurrent players in a single week last month and is among the bestsellers on the game streaming service. It was also one of the most-watched games on Twitch throughout September.

What makes it more interesting is the fact that the video game was released in 2018, but it's only now that it's starting to captivate the gaming audience. Among Us also comes with simple gameplay mechanics, however, it is restricted to certain platforms.

Is Among Us on Xbox One?

Among Us is not available on Xbox One gaming consoles. While this is clearly bad news for the Xbox fans, the developers behind the game have explained that there are certain limitations relating to voice comms and other technicalities that are preventing them from implementing a console port at the moment. Among Us can be easily played on smartphones and PCs using keypads and touch commands, which is a bit difficult on Xbox controllers.

The game is currently available only on mobile devices (Android and iOS) and PC via the Steam store. It is also available through the Epic Games store.

Among Us Xbox release date

Developers at Among Us haven't made any announcements surrounding a console port as of yet. It should be noted that an Xbox release seems highly unlikely due to the various limitations. However, the development team could implement the required changes in the game's upcoming sequel to finally make it accessible on consoles as well. The game's sequel is speculated to release sometime in 2021.

Is Among Us free?

Among Us is available for free on mobile devices. So, if you own an Android or iOS smartphone, all you need to do is head over to Google Play or Apple App store and download the title for free. However, there is also an ad-free version of the video game that mobile gamers can choose to purchase.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store