Among Us No Name Glitch: How To Become Impostor With Invisible Name?

Among Us is a multiplayer game that came out of nowhere and has taken over the mobile gaming world. It is quite like the real-life game Mafia, where the players don’t know each other’s roles, but they must work together putting their trust into each other to win the round. Among Us as a game has a lot of convincing involved in it which adds a different type of fun element to the game.

Every game has a lot of glitches. Some glitches can turn out to be helpful for certain players and some can be game crashing glitches. Among Us also has a glitch that players have been using to aid themselves in the game. This is the Among Us invisible name glitch.

Also read: How To Get Halloween Hats In Among Us? Here's A Complete Guide

Also read: Among Us 2 Gets Cancelled: Here's Why PuffBallsUnited Cancelled The Sequel

Among Us Name Glitch

This Among Us glitch helps the player to create an invisible display name for themselves. In a game like Among Us where players have to be literally assassins amongst a group of innocents, having no name can be of great help in this game. Any kill made by a player can instill an emergency meeting wherein the person can be suspected by their display name, but when a player doesn’t have a name, what can the others do.

The no name glitch in Among Us is very easy to pull off for players. Players just have to head over to the compact.com website and copy the Unicode character U+136 also known as ‘Hangul Filler’ and paste this code in the field where players have to input their name. This code will create an invisible name in Among Us and players can enter a game with no display names.

This method is only functional on the mobile application at the moment. Players can not pull this glitch off on PC as the developers have put in the necessary fixes to prevent this glitch. It doesn’t look like this glitch is going to be around for too long as the developers have fixed it on the PC app, they will also be looking towards fixing it on their mobile application.

This glitch can be really helpful for the player as a no name helps the player to disappear and also hide in plain sight, helping them with their kills. It also adds a little more chaos to the game because it creates confusion in the player meetings as they have no way to address the player with no name. Other players are not too enthusiastic about this glitch and a no display name can lead to players getting kicked from a lobby.

Also read: How To Download Among Us On PC? Is Among Us Free To Play? Know Details

Also read: Is Among Us On PS4? Will It Arrive On The Gaming Console In Future?

Promo Image source: GruntInfantry Twitter Handle