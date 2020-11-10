How To Record Temperature In Among Us? Know How To Complete This Task

Among Us is a multiplayer game that came out of nowhere and has taken over the mobile gaming world. It is quite like the real-life game Mafia, where the players don’t know each other’s roles, but they must work together putting their trust in each other to win the round. Among Us follows the same concept where there are two murderers who must finish off the others and the other team has to survive this and catch hold of these murderers. None of the players other than the murderers themselves know who they are.

Among Us as a game has a lot of convincing involved in the game which adds a different type of fun element to the game. The game also has a lot of tasks for the player to complete over the course of one game. Players have been inquiring about one of these tasks, i.e. How to record temperature in Among Us.

Also read: How To Update Among Us On IPhone: Easy Tutorial To Update The Social Deduction Game

Also read: 'Eris Loris's' Among Us Hack Boots Players Out Of The Game, Distresses Fans

How to record Temperature in Among Us?

Every Among Us map has different tasks that players have to complete. These tasks can be categorized as long and short. Recording the temperature is one of the tasks from the map Porus. There are three tasks to complete at this location. The first task, which is recording the temperature is a short task. The other two tasks are long tasks, one needs the player to fix the weather nodes and the other has the player fueling the engines.

There are two places two record temperature in Among Us. One is in the lab and the other is on the exterior. The player will be shown the temperature of the room and will be asked to log it in the slot next to it. The player has to change the number in the log slot with the help of the arrow keys. The player has to keep changing the number until it matches the number to the slot on the right. As soon as the numbers match the task will be completed.

Among Us temperature task not working

Since the latest update players are facing an issue where they are not able to complete the record temperature task in Among Us near the lava pit. This seems to be a bug that has been introduced in the update. The game will have this bug fixed in the upcoming update. This issue has been faced by players using the mobile application of Among Us.

Also read: How Many People Play Among Us? Why Is The Video Game So Popular?

Also read: Among Us New Update And Patch Notes Details: Is There A New Map Coming?