Among Us Scary Glitch Experienced By Players: Here's More Information About New Bug

Among Us is a popular mobile game that has been trending on social media for a long time now. A number of popular gamers and streamers have been playing this game since the beginning of the month. This game has also been trending on social media as a number of players have been talking about it. Read more to know about Among Us bug.

Also Read | 'Eris Loris's' Among Us Hack Boots Players Out Of The Game, Distresses Fans

Also Read | How To Update Among Us On IPhone: Easy Tutorial To Update The Social Deduction Game

Among Us Glitch

The Among Us players have been talking about the scary glitch and other effects that have been experienced lately. A number of Among Us glitches have been witnessed by a number of players now. One of the most popular Among Us scary glitch includes going invisible. The player can stay invisible as they vent out when an emergency meeting is called or a dead body has been reported. Apart from these the players also witness some other Among Us Scary glitch in the game. A popular Youtuber has managed to make a small compilation of all Among Us scary glitches he’s seen. Keep reading to know other details about Among Us. They even released new Among Us Halloween themes skins for the players.

Also Read | How Many People Play Among Us? Why Is The Video Game So Popular?

More about Among Us

Among Us is an online multiplayer space-themed game that has been trending amongst the gaming community recently. The game is available on Android, iOS and even Microsoft Windows. Due to the ban of PUBg, a number of Indian gaming streamers were looking for something new to play. Among Us has become their first priority as Youtube has been dominated by the number of gamers streaming this space-related mysterious game. Not only the Indian Youtubers, but this trend has also managed to go globally viral. Pewdiepie has also been streaming a lot while playing this game with his friends..

A small story was release on Among Us 2 on Innersloth’s official website. The story is about “The Future of Among Us” and said that they have "lots to do” and just need to prioritise their energy and focus towards it. The makers also released an official statement in the same story that explained why Among Us 2 was cancelled. The statement was released by PuffBallUnited who is also the co-founder of Innersloth. This news was also released on their official Twitter accounts and has managed to gain a lot of attention.

Also Read | Ilhan Omar & AOC's Enjoyable 'Among Us' Twitch Stream Garners Lakhs Of Views

Also Read | Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Creates A Stir As She Plays 'Among Us', Netizens 'love Her'