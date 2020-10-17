Among Us 100 Players: Here's How To Create A Lobby With 100 Players

Among Us is a popular mobile game that has been trending on social media for a long time now. A number of popular gamers and streamers have been playing this game since the beginning. This game has also been trending on social media as a number of players have been talking about it. Read more to know about Among Us.

Among Us 100 players: Is this mod available for download?

A number of YouTubers have been using their game for their daily streams. A popular content creator on YouTube, Socksfor1 has been trying the game with his own mods. He recently recreated the game, Among Us in Minecraft and also played it on high-speed mods. The YouTuber recently made it to the news for playing his version of Among Us in a 100 player lobby.

This is not possible in the original game, but the version build by Socksfor1does have a way to play with 100 players in a lobby. The players can try this version as the Youtuber had shared a server link for the mod on his Discord. He also shared a small video on his channel about Among Us 100 players.

More about Among Us

Among Us is an online multiplayer space-themed game that has been trending amongst the gaming community recently. The game is available on Android, iOS and even Microsoft Windows. Due to the ban of PUBg, a number of Indian gaming streamers were looking for something new to play. Among Us has become their first priority as YouTube has been dominated by the number of gamers streaming this space-related mysterious game. Not only the Indian YouTubers, but this trend has also managed to go globally viral. Pewdiepie has also been streaming a lot while playing this game with his friends. Seeing PuffBallUnited focusing on the first game is certainly explained after the amount of attention it received recently.

A small story was released about Among Us 2 on Innersloth’s official website. The story is about “The Future of Among Us” and said that they have ”lots to do” and just need to prioritise their energy and focus towards it. The makers also released an official statement in the same story that explained why Among Us 2 was cancelled. The statement was released by PuffBallUnited who is also the co-founder of Innersloth. This news was also released on their official Twitter accounts and has managed to gain a lot of attention.

