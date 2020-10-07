Is Among Us On PS4? Will It Arrive On The Gaming Console In Future?

Among Us has quickly become one of the most talked-about video games in recent months. Launched in 2018, the online survival game shot to popularity in the gaming community after garnering a massive viewership on the online game streaming service Twitch. The game's viewership count only continued to grow in the past few weeks which also made it one of the top sellers on the Steam store. And with the increasing popularity on Steam, fans on gaming consoles have been asking if the title is available on the PS4.

Also Read | How To Drift In 'Star Wars Squadrons' To Complete 'Mission 3: Through Enemy Lines'?

Is Among Us on PS4?

Unfortunately, Among Us is not available on the PlayStation 4. According to the game's development team, the title comes with a number of limitations relating to voice comms and a bunch of technicalities. This makes it difficult for the game developers to implement a PS4 console port.

Another thing to note is that the game heavily relies on keypads and touch commands, which is not available on a PS4 gaming controller. Among Us is currently available on Android and iOS devices apart from the PC platform. However, the game is only available on PC via the Steam store.

Also Read | Free PSN Games Announced For October: Get The Full List Of PS4 Titles Available This Month

Among Us PS4 release date

As of right now, there are no official announcements surrounding a PS4 console port for the video game. However, it is also highly unlikely that the multiplayer game will make it to PlayStation, especially considering that the game has been around for more than two years and an upcoming sequel has been speculated to arrive sometime next year. With that said, the game's sequel may possibly arrive on the PS4 on launch.

Also Read | Shiny Meltan To Appear In Pokemon GO With New Special Event

Is Among Us free?

The video game is available for free on Android and iOS smartphones. To download the game on your device, you simply need to head over to Google Play or Apple App store. There is also an ad-free version of the game on mobile devices that users can choose to purchase. As for PC users, they will have to purchase the video game from Steam by paying just $5. Among Us is not available on the Epic Games store.

Also Read | Nintendo Direct 2020 Rumoured To Take Place On October 8; Here's List Of Games Leaked

Image credits: Steam Powered Store