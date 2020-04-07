Animal Crossing 1.1.4 Update Brings Bunny Day Adjustments And Minor Fixes

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is celebrating Easter through its ongoing Bunny Day, an event that allows players to collect different types of eggs. Users can use these eggs for crafting Bunny Day-themed pastel items and much more. The developers have pushed an update midway through the event to Nintendo Switch owners, and according to the developer’s official support page, the latest update has considerably small changes, however, it aims to make the ongoing event more bearable for the players.

The game has been updated to 1.1.4 on April 5, 2020. Players should be able to see “Ver. 1.1.4” or “Ver. 1.1.4a” in the upper-right corner of the title screen once updated on their device.

Animal Crossing 1.1.4 update and patch

Increase in egg appearance

Once you update the game, you should be able to see more eggs on your islands. Moreover, there will be more egg balloons appearing in the game which will allow a higher chance to earn eggs through fishing.

More eggs on Easter

For the Easter Sunday event, players will have a major influx of egg appearances. This will give them a good chance to horde before the event ends.

Fixed Scarab Beetle glitch

The Scarab Beetle model glitch has been fixed for users who have a new update. There has been a bug where, if you gave Flick the required number of scarab beetles for a model, the model you received was of a different insect. Going forward, you should be able to receive the correct model.

Fixed Rex Kurushima glitch

Fixed an issue that caused Rex Kurushima to get Platinum Kogane and pass different items to different models.

Make sure that you update the game to the latest version 1.1.4 to play the online multiplayer with other players and access other network features. However, you can continue to play local multiplayer with your friends on the same version of Animal Crossing New Horizon.

Image credits: Nintendo UK