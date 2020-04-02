How To Get Cherry Blossom Petals In Animal Crossing And What To Do With Them?

Animal Crossing: New Horizon players on Nintendo Switch will now start noticing cherry blossom trees indicating the arrival of spring. These cherry blossom trees bloom only once every year and bring a number of unique seasonal crafts along with them. They will be available for only a limited period of time starting April 1 and will disappear after April 10 for players in the Northern Hemisphere. As for players in the Southern Hemisphere, they should have cherry blossoms in October. However, you need to make sure that you have the most recent update of the game.

How to get cherry blossom petals in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

Getting those cherry blossom petals in Animal Crossing New Horizons is quite an easy task. As you start exploring the map, you will notice some petals falling off from the trees. As you spot them, you can immediately pull out a net and use it to catch these petals. You need to do it the same way as you would catch a bug. However, make sure that you are quick and accurate while trying to catch them, failing which you will most likely miss your attempt at it. This will make the cherry petals disappear from your screen. If you manage to catch one, it will be apparent as your character will be seen holding it up.

Cherry blossom petals DIY recipes in Animal Crossing

In New Horizons, players can get a DIY recipe when they shoot down balloons that float around in the sky; however, Isabelle can also give you a recipe during the cherry blossom season for an outdoor picnic set. These petals will allow you to craft some unique outdoor items, although some of these recipes may require more than just petals. Take a look at the list of items, along with the recipes, that you would need.

Outdoor Picnic Set

10 Cherry blossom Petals

Cherry Blossom Wand

3 Star Fragments

3 Cherry blossom Petals

Cherry Blossom Pochette

6 Cherry blossom Petals

Cherry Blossom Pond Stone

10 Stone

6 Cherry blossom Petals

Cherry blossom Petal Pile

5 Cherry blossom Petals

Cherry Blossom Bonsai

6 Cherry blossom Petals

2 Hardwood

3 Weeds

3 Clay

Cherry Blossom Branches

8 Cherry blossom Petals

4 Tree Branches

5 Clay

Blossom Viewing Lantern

6 Cherry blossom Petals

4 Hardwood

Cherry Blossom Clock

5 Cherry blossom Petals

1 Iron Nugget

Cherry Blossom Trees Wall

10 Cherry blossom Petals

5 Hardwood

Sakura Wood Wall

5 Cherry blossom Petals

10 Wood

Cherry Blossom Flooring

10 Cherry blossom Petals

20 Weeds

Sakura Flooring

5 Cherry blossom Petals

10 Wood

Cherry Blossom Umbrella

7 Cherry blossom Petals

Image credits: Nintendo | Metabomb