How To Get Cherry Blossom Petals In Animal Crossing And What To Do With Them?

Animal Crossing: New Horizon players on Nintendo Switch will now start noticing cherry blossom trees indicating the arrival of spring. These cherry blossom trees bloom only once every year and bring a number of unique seasonal crafts along with them. They will be available for only a limited period of time starting April 1 and will disappear after April 10 for players in the Northern Hemisphere. As for players in the Southern Hemisphere, they should have cherry blossoms in October. However, you need to make sure that you have the most recent update of the game.
Also Read | 'Animal Crossing: New Horizon' Fishing Guide: Fish Price With Time & Month They Appear In
Getting those cherry blossom petals in Animal Crossing New Horizons is quite an easy task. As you start exploring the map, you will notice some petals falling off from the trees. As you spot them, you can immediately pull out a net and use it to catch these petals. You need to do it the same way as you would catch a bug. However, make sure that you are quick and accurate while trying to catch them, failing which you will most likely miss your attempt at it. This will make the cherry petals disappear from your screen. If you manage to catch one, it will be apparent as your character will be seen holding it up.
Also Read | How To Get Museum In Animal Crossing And How Long It Takes To Build One?
In New Horizons, players can get a DIY recipe when they shoot down balloons that float around in the sky; however, Isabelle can also give you a recipe during the cherry blossom season for an outdoor picnic set. These petals will allow you to craft some unique outdoor items, although some of these recipes may require more than just petals. Take a look at the list of items, along with the recipes, that you would need.
Also Read | How To Time Travel In 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' And Race Ahead Of Your Competition?
Also Read | How To Store Turnips In Animal Crossing New Horizon And Where Can You Store Them?
Image credits: Nintendo | Metabomb