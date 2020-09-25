Animal Crossing Switch Console Getting Re-stocked Due To Massive Popularity

Animal Crossing is one of the most popular games on Nintendo. The game was launched just 6 months ago and it has managed to gain popularity all over the globe. The game was was so popular that the makers even had to announce an Animal Crossing: new Horizons Nintendo Switch bundle. Read more to know about the Animal Crossing Switch console.

Animal Crossing Switch consoles might be on their way to the stores

The Animal Crossing Switch console was initially released for a limited time. But some recent reports from Games Rant have managed to surface on the internet. It claims that the makers have started re-stocking the Animal Crossing Switch console for sale once again. After seeing the demand for the game, it is not shocking to see Nintendo collaborate with the popular sandbox video game. This was also confirmed by a social media post shared by Nintendo Australia. The post seems to be deleted now but a Twitter user has managed to get a snap of the same. Here is Nintendo’s Tweet about their Animal Crossing Switch console.

I'm told that Nintendo announced a limited edition batch of Animal Crossing Switch editions on Facebook. I don't use FB and I don't see the post, so it may have been a deleted post. It states that it would be back in stores Oct 9th (though they may appear now) pic.twitter.com/TTj9VioKR1 — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 23, 2020

there was also a Twitter ad from Nintendo Australia https://t.co/sQe8m5CWct — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 23, 2020

More about Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a popular game which was released in the month of March 2020. The game is the news addition to Nintendo's game and life simulator series in which players develop a town on a deserted island. The release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons was announced in September 2018 but it took around 2 years to get its release date. It was released on March 20, 2020, and it certainly managed to become the first console game to reach five million digital sales within a month. The players have been loving the game and it also became one of the few in the Animal Crossing franchise to get an additional content post-launch. The fans have also been waiting for other updates for the game Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The game went so popular that even celebrities started playing it. Elijah Wood recently managed to attract a lot of attention when he showed up at fan’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons island to sell some turnips. The Lord Of The Rings actor has also been a part of some video games like Legend of Spyro and Broken Age. This certainly brings out his love for virtual gaming and might explain his excitement for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. A number of fans are also appreciating the actor’s efforts to connect with his fans in the virtual game.

