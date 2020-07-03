How To Get Pearls In Animal Crossing New Horizons With The Latest Summer Update?

Pearls are the latest form of currency in popular simulation game Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The item made its way to the game with the new summer patch that released on July 2, 2020. A pearl can be used to create a number of DIY items in the game, however, they can be hard to find. So, let's take a look at how you can find the pearls in Animal Crossing.

How to get Pearls in Animal Crossing?

There are two different ways to find a pearl in Animal Crossing New Horizons. The first way to come across a pearl is when you go searching for deep-sea creatures. Similar to other sea creatures, players can find these pearls when they go swimming in the ocean around their island. You should note that a pearl is not actually considered a critter, which means that it will not appear in the Critterpedia. And while there is always a possibility that you spot one when you see a shadow, however, there isn’t an optimal or guaranteed way to find them while browsing the ocean.

They are known as a byproduct of searching for deep-sea creatures. You can try searching for the deep-sea creatures as much as you can, and it is likely that you will eventually discover a few pearls. However, before you dive into the ocean, you will need to get yourself a wet suit by heading over to the Nook’s Cranny and purchasing one for 3,000 Bells. After buying a wet suit, you simply need to equip it and the gear will go right over the clothes you’re wearing. Now, tap ‘A’ to dive into the waters from the edge of the island and start swimming.

If you haven’t been successful in finding a pearl in the ocean, you can try the next method. This process requires you to first find a scallop and get Pascal, a red otter, to appear on your island. If you find Scallop and manage to grab it, Pascal will show up on the island and offer you either some mermaid-themed DIY recipes or a Pearl in exchange for Scallops.

