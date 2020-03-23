How To Get Dodo Code In Animal Crossing To Invite Friends To Your New Island

The Dodocode is an effective way of inviting those friends to your island who are not present on your Nintendo Switch friends list. So, if are looking to invite more friends to your new island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch, you can do so by inviting them using the Dodo code. Generating a Dodo code is quite easy and requires only a few simple steps.

Also Read | Animal Crossing Release Date: What Time Does Animal Crossing Come Out?

How to get Dodo code in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

Here’s how to get Dodo code in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Unlock the Dodo Airlines Airport

On day 2 of your adventure, Tom Nook will make an announcement in the town plaza that access to the airport has been made available.

Step 1: Now, you will need to go to the Dodo Airlines airport and speak with Orville – a Dodo with blue feathers that sits behind the counter. Click on the ‘I want visitors’ option'.

Step 2: Once you get here, you will have the option to invite visitors to either local or online play. Choose ‘online play’.

Also Read | How To Get A Ladder In 'Animal Crossing' And Get To Higher Grounds?

Image credits: Nintendo via Polygon

Also Read | How To Get Axe, Iron Nuggets, Shovel, And Log Stakes In Animal Crossing

Now, you will be asked whom you who you wish to invite. If you already have some friends on the Nintendo Switch who play Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you will have the option of opening the gate to your friends only, allowing them to visit.

Step 3: For Nintendo Switch friends, you can click on ‘All my friends’. As for inviting people who are not on the Nintendo Switch friends list, you will need to invite them using a Dodo code. To do so, click on the ‘Invite via Dodo Code’ option. Orville will ask you whom you are looking to invite using the code. Choose ‘The more the merrier’.

However, this doesn’t mean that anybody can just visit your island as you will actually need to share the code on social media.

It will request confirmation. Click on the ‘Yeah, invite anyone’ option. Once confirmed, the gate will be open and you will be given a temporary five-character Dodo Code to invite visitors.

Also Read | Fortnite Friends List Not Working? Try Out These Quick Fixes To Solve The Issue

Image credits: Polygon