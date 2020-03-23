How To Add Friends In Animal Crossing New Horizon Using The Best Friends List

If you have created a beautiful island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch and are keen on sharing it with some of your friends, you can do so by inviting them to your island. And while it may seem quite tricky if you are just starting out with the game, it actually takes only a few steps. And once you have invited someone to your island, you can also send them invitations to become your best friends. So, let us first take a look at how you can invite your friends or other players to your island before adding them to your best friends list.

Generate a Dodo code to invite new friends

Starting on Day 2, you will need to go to the Dodo Airlines airport and speak with Orville. Click on the ‘I want visitors’ option. Once you get here, you will have the option to invite visitors for either local or online play. Choose ‘online play’. If you already have some friends on the Nintendo Switch who play Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you will have the option of opening the gate to your friends only, allowing them to visit.

Image credits: Nintendo via Polygon

For Nintendo Switch friends, you can click on ‘All my friends’. As for inviting people who are not on the Nintendo Switch friends list, you will need to invite them using a Dodo code. To do so, click on the ‘Invite via Dodo Code’ option. Orville will ask you whom you are looking to invite using the code. Choose ‘The more the merrier’.

However, this doesn’t mean that anybody can just visit your island as you will actually need to share the code on social media. It will request confirmation. Click on ‘Yeah, invite anyone’. Once confirmed, the gate will be open and you will be given a temporary five-character Dodo Code to invite new friends.

Use Online Play to add anyone who plays Animal Crossing

Once you choose Online Play during your visit to the airport, it allows you to connect to anyone who plays Animal Crossing: New Horizons and make new friends; however, both of you need to have a Nintendo Online subscription and an active internet connection.

You can share the generated Dodo code with any of your friends to invite them to your island. So, for those who are looking to visit, they can simply use your Dodo Code by going to the Airport in their town and requesting to visit an online town. However, you don’t necessarily have to actively invite people to your island, you can continue playing the game until they decide to show up.

How to add friends in Animal Crossing

Once a person has been to your island, you can easily invite them in the future and make them your best friends. To do this, you will need to open your Nook Phone, and you will be able to find a new app called 'Best Friends List'. The app will have a page called 'Friends' that displays a list of people that you have recently played with. From the list, you can tap on the names to send them an invitation to become Best Friends.

Image credits: Nintendo via Polygon

As a person accepts your Best Friend invite, you will be able to send them a message with the help of the in-game keyboard once they come online. This will make setting up multiplayer sessions much easier.

And once you have a huge list of Best Friends, Orville can help you with sending out invitations in a batch, which is much simpler and easier than relying on the Dodo Codes.

Image credits: Polygon