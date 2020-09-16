Animal Crossing 1.4.2 Patch Notes Address Major Issues From Earlier Versions

Nintendo has recently rolled out a new patch update for its popular life simulation video game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The latest Animal Crossing update doesn't aim at introducing new content to the game, however, it implements a number of important fixes that were discovered in earlier versions of the title starting from update version 1.3.0. to further ensure an enjoyable gaming experience for the fans.

Animal Crossing patch notes 1.4.2

General updates

The new Animal Crossing update addresses the following issues:

From Version 1.4.1:

Fixed an issue where the “sumo ring” wouldn't be properly displayed to players.

From Version 1.4.0:

Fixed a bug which would cause the game to automatically shut down in certain instances when dreaming.

Fixed a bug which would cause the shining soil to improperly show up behind structures and other spaces.

Fixed a bug where certain message cards sent from animal residents the player is close friends with would not arrive in the player’s mailbox as intended.

From Version 1.3.0:

Changed the MTU when playing with other players from 1364 to 1240 in order to investigate an issue where players cannot play with others in some of the network environments.

The new Animal Crossing update has already gone live on servers and should be automatically available to install when you log into the game and attempt to go online. As mentioned above, the title has been updated to Version 1.4.2 which should be visible in the top-right corner of the screen if you have already downloaded the latest update.

In case you still haven’t received the new game update, you can go on to trigger the update manually by clicking on the ‘+’ icon which can be found on the Animal Crossing: New Horizons home screen. Once you get there, you simply need to tap on the ‘Software Update’ option and select ‘Via the Internet’.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been developed and published by Nintendo, and is available globally on the Nintendo Switch platform. The video game released on March 20, 2020, and is one of the best selling video games of the year.

Image credits: Nintendo