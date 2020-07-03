New Bugs In Animal Crossing: List Of All Bugs To Catch Ahead Of Summer Update

Animal Crossing is set to bring the much-anticipated Wildlife update in July, allowing fans to catch a variety of new wildlife creatures in the coming weeks. A bunch of new features and content are set to go live on Nintendo Switch this week, as part of the game’s Summer expansion plans. The game is popularly known to bring a wealth of new creatures to the series with the change in seasons, and July will be a big month for the bugs. This will be one of the largest drop of bugs that fans will get to see in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

New bugs in Animal Crossing New Horizons

The latest assortment of bugs will be available for players who are in the Northern hemisphere. Here's a list of all the new Animal Crossing bugs coming in July:

Bug Price (in Bells) Where to find Availability (Time) Cyclommatus Stag 8,000 On the coconut trees 5 PM to 8 AM Cicada Shell 10 On the trees All times Giant Cicada 500 On the trees 8 AM to 5 PM Giraffe Stag 12,000 On the coconut trees 5 PM to 8 AM Golden Stag 12,000 On the coconut trees 5 PM to 8 AM Horned Hercules 12,000 On the coconut trees 5 PM to 8 AM Giant Stag 10,000 On the tree 5 PM to 8 AM Scarab Beetle 10,000 On the tree 11 PM to 8 AM Horned Elephant 8,000 On the coconut trees 11 PM to 8 AM Horned Atlas 8,000 On the coconut trees 5 PM to 8 AM Saw Stag 2,000 On the trees All times Horned Dynastid 1,350 On the trees 5 PM to 8 AM Miyama Stag 1,000 On the trees 5 PM to 8 AM Blue Weevil Beetle 800 On the coconut trees All times Walking Leaf 600 Disguised as leaves All times Walking Stick 600 On the trees 4 AM to 8 AM and 5 PM to 7 PM Evening Cicada 550 On the trees 4 AM to 8 AM Robust Cicada 300 On the trees 8 AM to 5 PM Earth Boring Dung Beetle 300 On the ground All times Brown Cicada 250 On the trees 8 AM to 5 PM Grasshopper 160 On the ground 8 AM to 5 PM

Animal Crossing Bugs in Southern Hemisphere

It appears that players in the Southern Hemisphere won't be getting any new fish or bugs in the month of July, meaning they will have to settle with the old creatures.

Image credits: Nintendo