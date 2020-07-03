New Bugs In Animal Crossing: List Of All Bugs To Catch Ahead Of Summer Update

Quick links:
Animal Crossing is set to bring the much-anticipated Wildlife update in July, allowing fans to catch a variety of new wildlife creatures in the coming weeks. A bunch of new features and content are set to go live on Nintendo Switch this week, as part of the game’s Summer expansion plans. The game is popularly known to bring a wealth of new creatures to the series with the change in seasons, and July will be a big month for the bugs. This will be one of the largest drop of bugs that fans will get to see in Animal Crossing New Horizons.
Also Read | How To Catalog Items In Animal Crossing New Horizons & Increase The Catalog Size?
The latest assortment of bugs will be available for players who are in the Northern hemisphere. Here's a list of all the new Animal Crossing bugs coming in July:
Also Read | When Will Redd Come Back To My Island In 'Animal Crossing New Horizons'?
|Bug
|Price (in Bells)
|Where to find
|Availability (Time)
|
Cyclommatus Stag
|8,000
|On the coconut trees
|
5 PM to 8 AM
|
Cicada Shell
|10
|On the trees
|All times
|
Giant Cicada
|500
|On the trees
|
8 AM to 5 PM
|
Giraffe Stag
|12,000
|On the coconut trees
|
5 PM to 8 AM
|
Golden Stag
|12,000
|On the coconut trees
|
5 PM to 8 AM
|
Horned Hercules
|12,000
|On the coconut trees
|
5 PM to 8 AM
|
Giant Stag
|10,000
|On the tree
|
5 PM to 8 AM
|
Scarab Beetle
|10,000
|On the tree
|
11 PM to 8 AM
|
Horned Elephant
|8,000
|On the coconut trees
|
11 PM to 8 AM
|
Horned Atlas
|8,000
|On the coconut trees
|
5 PM to 8 AM
|
Saw Stag
|2,000
|On the trees
|
All times
|
Horned Dynastid
|1,350
|On the trees
|
5 PM to 8 AM
|
Miyama Stag
|1,000
|On the trees
|
5 PM to 8 AM
|
Blue Weevil Beetle
|800
|On the coconut trees
|All times
|
Walking Leaf
|600
|Disguised as leaves
|All times
|
Walking Stick
|600
|On the trees
|
4 AM to 8 AM and 5 PM to 7 PM
|
Evening Cicada
|550
|On the trees
|
4 AM to 8 AM
|
Robust Cicada
|300
|On the trees
|
8 AM to 5 PM
|
Earth Boring Dung Beetle
|300
|On the ground
|All times
|
Brown Cicada
|250
|On the trees
|
8 AM to 5 PM
|
Grasshopper
|160
|On the ground
|
8 AM to 5 PM
It appears that players in the Southern Hemisphere won't be getting any new fish or bugs in the month of July, meaning they will have to settle with the old creatures.
Also Read | How To Wish On Stars In Animal Crossing And When Can You Spot Them?
Also Read | How To Plant A Money Tree In Animal Crossing To Earn Free Bells?
Image credits: Nintendo