How To Swim In Animal Crossing New Horizons Using A Wetsuit?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a massive hit among fans of the series since coming out earlier this year. The recent update has introduced a bunch of new content and features to the game which includes the ability to equip wet clothes and go swimming in the ocean.

How to get a wetsuit in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

To get yourself a new wetsuit in Animal Crossing, you will need to head over to the Nook’s Cranny and purchase one by spending 3,000 Bells. It can be seen in a glass case, besides the tools. There is a range of options and multiple designs available when it comes to buying wet suits, however, you can always check back every day if you are not satisfied with their current designs and looking for more options.

How to swim in Animal Crossing?

After buying your new wet suit, you simply need to equip it and the gear will go right over the clothes you’re wearing. Next, you need to go to the ocean and tap ‘A’ to dive into the waters from the edge of the island. Once you’re in the ocean, you can swim around fairly freely while exploring a new marine life and going deep underwater. You will be able to find a bunch of sea creatures while you’re in the ocean. You can also look for some bubbling shadows and grab the creature by tapping the ‘Y’ button.

Similar to fish and bugs, you will be able to find a variety of sea creatures in the ocean based on the time and season. If you come across a Scallop and manage to grab it, Pascal the red otter will show up on the island and offer to trade you the Scallop in return for one of his mermaid-themed DIY recipes. All the new creatures and marine lives that you end up finding in the game can be donated to the museum curator Blathers.

You can leave the ocean and come out of the water by swimming up towards the sand on the beach. Once you get to the edge, your character will walk out on its own. You can now unequip your wetsuit to roll back into your regular clothes.

Image credits: Nintendo