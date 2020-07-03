New Fish In Animal Crossing: List Of All Fish To Catch Ahead Of New Summer Patch

Animal Crossing New Horizons is bringing a new Wildlife update this month, meaning that players will be able to catch a variety of new animals and exciting creatures in the coming weeks. There are a bunch of new features that will be going live on Switch this week, as part of game’s Summer expansion plans. Nintendo is known to bring a wealth of new creatures and make several changes to game with the change in seasons, and the same is happening this month.

The new Animal Crossing Summer update will be rolled out this week, allowing players to dive into the ocean and get a chance to interact with all the new creatures that are coming to the game. With the ocean playing a huge part in the upcoming Summer update, Nintendo will be offering a variety of new fish and bugs to catch.

New Fish in Animal Crossing

The latest assortment of fish will be available for players who are in the Northern hemisphere. Here's a list of all the new fish in July:

Type of Fish Price (in Bells) Where to find Size of Shadow Availability (Time) Sweetfish 900 River Medium-small All times Napoleon Fish 10,000 Sea Huge 4 AM to 9 PM Ocean Sunfish 4,000 Sea Huge with fin 4 AM to 9 PM Puffer Fish 250 Sea Medium-small All times Blue Marlin 10,000 Pier Huge All times

Fish and Bugs for players in the Southern Hemisphere

It appears that players in the Southern Hemisphere won't welcome any new fish or bugs this month, meaning they will have to rely on the old sea creatures.

While there will be some new fish available with the new update, there are also a few that will no longer be available to catch. This is obviously because Animal Crossing thrives on its changing seasons. Cherry Salmon and Char are the two fish that will disappear from the game and won't show up until September. However, this change only applies to players in the Northern Hemisphere, and not to those in the Southern Hemisphere.

Image credits: Animal Crossing Fandom