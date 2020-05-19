When Will Redd Come Back To My Island In 'Animal Crossing New Horizons'?

Redd is a new vendor that was introduced in Animal Crossing New Horizon with the ACNH 1.2.0 update last month. He visits the island to sell his works of art. People who are fans of the popular franchise must be familiar with who he is. That’s mostly because he can’t be entirely trusted, as his wares are mostly fake. But considering that he is the only peddler of art in Animal Crossing New Horizons, you have to deal with him to open and fill out your Museum art gallery.

Also Read | How To Wish On Stars In Animal Crossing And When Can You Spot Them?

When will Redd come back to my island?

As noted earlier, Redd has started appearing in the game with the arrival of Animal Crossing New Horizon 1.2 update. As with the likes of other special villagers such as Label and Saharah, Redd will also appear on your island at random. He randomly appears on your island and there is no specific time frame for when he visits. However, you can expect to find him wandering on your island once every 2 weeks or so.

Also Read | How To Plant A Money Tree In Animal Crossing To Earn Free Bells?

How do you know when Redd has arrived on your island?

While he spawns at random, there are still two ways to know that he has appeared on your island. The first one is that there will be an announcement from Isabelle to inform villagers about his visit to the island. This will be done as part of the morning update where he will be announced as a 'suspicious character'.

Also Read | How To Catalog Items In Animal Crossing New Horizons & Increase The Catalog Size?

However, there are also times where he will appear without any kind of warning. In this case, you can take a look at your mini map to see if his Treasure Trawler has appeared. It lies in the north shore of your island which will be indicated with an icon. You will actually need a Ladder to reach it. Redd can also appear on your island along with a few other vendors. This means that if there is already a vendor stationed outside the Residential Services, there is still a chance that he can appear on the island.

For those who are still struggling to find him on the island, you can speak with Blathers once you have the latest update, where his mention of art donations will see Redd arrive the very next day. This has been reported to work for certain users, however, there is no confirmation that it will work for everyone.

Also Read | How To Get Raymond In Animal Crossing: Here Are 3 Different Ways To Obtain Raymond

Image credits: Nintendo