How To Plant A Money Tree In Animal Crossing To Earn Free Bells?

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, one of the best ways you can make Bells is by planting a Money tree. These are the trees that actually grow Bells.

Bells are one of the currencies players can use to pay off all kinds of mortgages, fund upgrades to their island, or even purchase a number of items such as clothes, furniture, and a lot more. So, planting a Money tree is certainly a great way to start a little business on the side; however, it will require some hard work and patience.

You should also note that a Money tree can actually grow these Bells just once, and once you shake the bells bags off the tree, it will actually go back to being a normal tree. Nonetheless, it is still a lot of free money, so, let us take a look at how you can plant a Money tree of your own to get your free bells.

Also Read | How To Get Raymond In Animal Crossing: Here Are 3 Different Ways To Obtain Raymond

How to plant a money tree in Animal Crossing?

To plant a Money tree in Animal Crossing, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: The first thing that you need to do is search for a glowing gold spot on your island.

At this point, you need to have at least 10,000 Bells saved in your pocket. If you don't have the required bells, you can get them before moving forward. This is because it will be beneficial for you in the long run. However, if you don't have the required bells at the moment, you can still proceed to plant a tree with lesser Bells, but your Money tree will actually be worth significantly less.

Step 2: Once you have your bells ready, you need to start digging the area.

Step 3: Now, you need to pull out 10,000 Bells from your stash and turn them into an item. This can be done by selecting the number of Bells available in the inventory, then selecting the number of bells as shown here:

Also Read | When To Sell Turnips In 'Animal Crossing New Horizons' And How Much To Sell Them For?

Image credits: Nintendo via IGN

Also Read | How To Get Cherry Blossom Petals In Animal Crossing And What To Do With Them?

Step 4: After your Bells are converted into an item, you need to select your Bells available in the inventory. This will bury them.

Step 5: Now, you will have to wait for a couple of days for the tree to grow and start producing three bags of bells.

Each bag of bells will be worth the amount that you planted. This means if you planted 10,000 Bells, you will get three bags worth 10,000 Bells, making it 30,000 Bells in total.

Also Read | How To Get Eggs In Animal Crossing New Horizons And What To Do With Them?

