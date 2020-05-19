Animal Crossing Stamp Rally Event: What Are The Stamp Locations And Rewards?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has recently announced a new in-game event for fans called the Stamp Rally. The event as big as most of the earlier events in the game; however, it will incorporate everyone. It has been designed to celebrate International Museum Day (May 18) and will run through May 31.

The Stamp Rally event will give players an entire week to visit their island’s museum and gather postages. This will also give players a good reason to spend some time enjoying the good work of Blathers.

How to participate in Animal Crossing Stamp Rally Event?

Participating in the Animal Crossing Stamp Rally couldn’t be any easier. All you really need to do is go into the museum on your island and speak to Blathers.

Image credits: Nintendo via Video games Chronicle

He will give you all the details about the event and certain instructions that will help you in collecting the appropriate stamps. For this purpose, you will need to visit three different wings in the museum. These include the fish, the bug, and the fossil wing.

Stamp Rally – How to collect stamps in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

To collect the stamps, you need to start visiting the three wings in the museum. Once you get there, you need to find and collect the stamps from the Stamp Rally booths located within the three buildings. However, the locations of all the Stamp Rally booths won’t be the same for every player. This means that you will have to explore and locate all the three stamp booths to collect them.

Locating a Stamp Rally booth is quite easy. These stations can be easily identified as they are bright yellow and red in colour and are located in front of a few exhibits inside the participating museum wings. However, it is important to note that the locations for all the Stamp Rally stations will be randomised every day, but luckily, these wings are actually very small in size, so it wouldn't take too much of your time to go around and locate them.

What are the rewards for Stamp Rally?

Once you have collected all the stamps on a card, you need to go back to Blathers. He will give you the golden plaques of a fish, butterfly, and fossil. These aren't like the ones that can be seen mounted in the museum’s lobby. You can hang all the rewards on the wall of your home.

Image credits: Nintendo UK