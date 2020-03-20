Animal Crossing Release Date: What Time Does Animal Crossing Come Out?

Animal Crossing New Horizons is set for a release this week on Nintendo Switch consoles and it wouldn’t be long before everyone can finally play it. It will be the first fully-fledged Animal Crossing game from the company to get a release on the handheld console. And there are a lot of expectations from the gaming community that the game will make for the best companion in the coming months.

Also Read | MidasBuy India: What Is MidasBuy & How PUBG Players Can Get The Cheapest UCs Here?

Animal Crossing release date

Animal Crossing New Horizons is almost here and releases on March 20 on the Nintendo Switch all over the world.

Also Read | TFT Mobile Release: How To Download The Game On IOS And Android Devices

What time does Animal Crossing come out?

Users who have a digital pre-order of the New Horizons through the eShop will be able to download and boot up the game starting March 20 at 12 AM ET in the US, and March 20 at 12 AM GMT in the UK. By and large, one can start playing New Horizons as soon as it's Friday in their region. The physical copies of the game will be playable as soon as you own them.

Also Read | Fortnite Update: Where Are The Shadow Safe Houses In Fortnite?

Animal Crossing New Horizons download size

Animal Crossing New Horizons has a file size of 6.2GB, irrespective of whether it was pre-loaded before the March 20 release, or downloaded on or after the final release. Along with this, there will be a day one patch, even if bought physically, so make sure that you have an internet connection for when you launch the game for the first time.

As part of the release on Switch consoles, Nintendo will be hosting a crossover with the mobile version of the game, Pocket Camp. This will allow users to participate in new activities, which will involve additional log-in bonuses, and a number of exciting rewards to earn. The company may have already sent out Island Excursion event invite which will include a number of activities including Fish for rewards, Catch special Island bugs, Ace Happy Homeroom lessons, and Craft stylish decor.

Also Read | Death Replay Feature On PUBG Mobile: How To Enable Death Replay Or Death Cam In PUBG?

Image credits: Nintendo UK