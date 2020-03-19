TFT Mobile Release: How To Download The Game On IOS And Android Devices

Riot Games have got a big year ahead of them and it all starts with the highly anticipated release of Teamfight Tactics (TFT) on mobile devices around the world. For those unaware, Teamfight Tactics is an auto chess title which has been played by over 80 million people since its launch last year.

TFT mobile release date

Riot Games have announced three months ago that TFT will finally make its way on mobile devices sometime during March. However, since the release window was announced, there had been a lot of speculation and anticipation amongst fans who were curious about the exact release date for the game and when it will be made available to download.

TFT for mobile phones have been made available in a closed beta version for select regions starting Tuesday, March 17, and the official release took place on March 19, today.

How to download TFT Mobile for Android and iOS?

The game has been officially released and is available for download on the App Store and Google Play platforms. China and SEA's mobile version will be coming at a later date. Check out the required specifications below to download the game on your smartphone.

TFT Mobile minimum requirements for phones

Here are the minimum system specifications to play the game on iOS and Android-powered devices, courtesy of IGN:

TFT Mobile iOS

The game will support iPhone 6s and higher

TFT Mobile Android

Android OS 7 or above

Minimum 1.5GB RAM or higher

64-bit variety chipset or above

Phone ABI of either arm64-v8a or x86_64 variety

Phone OpenGL ES version of 3.0 or higher

TFT cross-play between mobile and PC

As reported by Riot Games, the mobile version of the game will come with a full cross-play functionality between mobile and PC and will launch with the recently revealed content pack, ‘Galaxies,’ including unique space-themed cosmetics and champions at one's disposal.

Marc Merrill, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman at Riot Games, said that when they launched the League of Legends more than 10 years ago, they never imagined that it would go on to become so popular with fans from all over the world. He added that as League enters its second decade, the company is thrilled to bring an authentic, competitive TFT experience to mobile devices as well, which will be one of the many multi-platform efforts that players will see in 2020.

Image credits: League of Legends