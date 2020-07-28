Animal Crossing Tier List: See Complete List Of All Villagers For Players' Reference

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has managed to gain global recognition in just 2 months of being released. This is because the players have been loving the out of the box gameplay along with a number of different customisation options. Apart from these, the players have also been appreciating the huge number of characters that have been given to the players.

Animal Crossing Villager Tier List

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has given the players over 400 villagers to play with. Each of the characters belongs to a particular Tier. Thus we have separated all the villagers according to their Tiers. Here is the complete Animal Crossing tier list.

Tier A ( Extremely Popular villager)

Ankha, Beau, Bob, Chevre, Coco, Diana, Flurry, Judy, Lolly, Marshal, Megan, Merengue, Mott, Raymond, Stitches.

Tier B (Great villager)

Audie, Bam, Bluebear, Bunnie, Chief, Chrissy, Cookie, Cyd, Deirdre, Erik, Fang, Fauna, Felicity, Francine, Fuchsia, Genji, Julian, Kabuki, Ketchup, Maple, Marina, Mira, Molly, Muffy, Octavian, Pietro, Poppy, Punchy, Ruby, Sherb, Tia, Whitney, Wolfgang, Zell, Zucker.

Tier C (Above average villager)

Agent S, Apollo, Apple, Bangle, Bianca, Blanche, Butch, Carmen, Celia, Cheri, Cherry, Colton, Ellie, Flora, Frita, Hamlet, Hazel, Hornsby, Jaques, June, Kid Cat, Kidd, Lobo, Lopez, Plucky, Merry, Mitzi, Nan, OHare, Olivia, Papi, Pashmina, Peanut, Pecan, Pekoe, Reneigh, Ribbot, Rolf, Roscoe, Rosie, Rudy, Shep, Skye, Snake, Sprinkle, Static, Tammy, Tom, Vesta, Willow.

Tier D (Below Average villager)

Admiral, Agnes, Al, Alfonso, Alice, Alice, Allie, Amelia, Anabelle, Anchovy, Angus, Anicotti, Astrid, Ava, Barold, Becky, Benedict, Bertha, Bettina, Biff, BigTop, Boomer, Boone, Boris, Boyd, Broccolo, Daisy, Del, Diva, Dizzy, Dobie, Doc, Dora, Dotty, Drift, Elmer, Eugene, Purrl, Sterling, Stu, Sydney, Sylvana, Tabby, Tank, Teddy, Tiffany, Timbra, Tipper, Tucker, Tutu, Twiggy.

Tier E (Bad villagers)

Claude, Claudia, Cleo, Clyve, Coach, Cobb, Curt, Cyrano, Deena, Derwin, Drake, Ed, Egbert, Elise, Eloise, Flip, Flo, Harry, Hippeux, Huck, Hugh, Ike, Peaches, Peewee, Peggy, Penelope, Phoebe, Pippy, Plucky, PomPom, Snooty, Spike, Sprocket, Stinky, Sylvia, T-Bone, Tad, Tammi, Tasha, Tex, Truffles, Ursula, Violet, Walker, Walt, Weber, Wendy, Winnie, Yuka

More about Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons was announced in September 2018 but it took around 2 years to get its release date. It was released on March 20, 2020, and it certainly managed to become the first console game to reach five million digital sales within a month. The players have been loving the game and it also became one of the few in the Animal Crossing franchise to get an additional content post-launch. The fans have also been waiting for other updates for the game Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

