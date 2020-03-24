'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Top Hairstyles: Pop, Cool & Stylish

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the most popular social simulation video games right now. It comes with a lot of exciting features and offers plenty of character customization options to users. The game also comes with a number of fancy hairstyle options for those who are looking to tweak their image and express themselves better. And as the game teases the ability to change one’s appearance at the beginning of the game, the opportunity comes rather sooner.

The game initially offers a total of eight different hairstyle options, with 16 more styles unlocking later in the game. There are three style sets which are available early in the game, which include the Top 8 Pop Hairstyles, Top 8 Cool Hairstyles and Top 8 Stylish Hair Colours. The best part about it is that the game wouldn't force you to choose from male or female options. It simply lets you choose whatever look you like the best.

Animal Crossing Pop hairstyles

Pop Hairstyles offer a number of amazing hairstyle options, although they aren't cheap. These are available for 2,400 Nook Miles and can be purchased at the Nook Stop terminal. Here's a detailed look at the Animal Crossing Pop hairstyles.

Animal Crossing Cool hairstyles

Cool hairstyles are also quite popular hairstyles options which are also available for 2,400 Nook Miles. Here are the eight Cool hairstyles that can be purchased at the Nook terminal.

Top 8 Stylish Hair Colours

Once you opt for a particular hairstyle, you can also change the hair colour using the stylish hair colour option. However, you will need to shell out 3,000 Nook Miles.

So, if you want to unlock all of the available hairstyles and hair colours, you will have to save up 7,800 Nook Miles in total.

