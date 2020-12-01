Animal Crossing Villagers Quotes: Here Are Some Popular Animal Crossing Villagers

Quick links:
A number of people have been talking about Animal Crossing since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game. The players are talking about popular villagers. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about Animal Crossing.
Animal Crossing players have recently been asking about the popular villagers of the game. If you are a regular Animal Crossing player, you are aware that every villager has a quote to share. Thus the players are curious to know about Animal Crossing popular villagers quotes used in the game. Because a number of pf players are curious about it, we have listed down some of the best and most popular Animal Crossing villager quotes down below. We shortlisted these quotes by picking some popular social media posts about the same and have posted them right here. Read more to know about popular Animal Crossing quotes.
New Horizons dialogue screenshot discovered! from r/ac_newhorizons
Chrissy’s disturbing take on basements from r/AnimalCrossing
Anchovy is always a freak, but this makes me feel uncomfortable from r/AnimalCrossing
Anabelle is making me feel very uncomfortable... from r/AnimalCrossing
I lost it when he made fun of Tom Nook. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/ljrGWdrcuI— Molly (@Foxtrot44) April 25, 2020
