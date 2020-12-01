Animal Crossing Villagers Quotes: Here Are Some Popular Animal Crossing Villagers

A number of people have been talking about Animal Crossing since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game. The players are talking about popular villagers. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about Animal Crossing.

Animal Crossing players have recently been asking about the popular villagers of the game. If you are a regular Animal Crossing player, you are aware that every villager has a quote to share. Thus the players are curious to know about Animal Crossing popular villagers quotes used in the game. Because a number of pf players are curious about it, we have listed down some of the best and most popular Animal Crossing villager quotes down below. We shortlisted these quotes by picking some popular social media posts about the same and have posted them right here. Read more to know about popular Animal Crossing quotes.

Animal Crossing Tier list

Tier A ( Extremely Popular villager)

Ankha, Beau, Bob, Chevre, Coco, Diana, Flurry, Judy, Lolly, Marshal, Megan, Merengue, Mott, Raymond, Stitches.

Tier B (Great villager)

Audie, Bam, Bluebear, Bunnie, Chief, Chrissy, Cookie, Cyd, Deirdre, Erik, Fang, Fauna, Felicity, Francine, Fuchsia, Genji, Julian, Kabuki, Ketchup, Maple, Marina, Mira, Molly, Muffy, Octavian, Pietro, Poppy, Punchy, Ruby, Sherb, Tia, Whitney, Wolfgang, Zell, Zucker.

Tier C (Above average villager)

Agent S, Apollo, Apple, Bangle, Bianca, Blanche, Butch, Carmen, Celia, Cheri, Cherry, Colton, Ellie, Flora, Frita, Hamlet, Hazel, Hornsby, Jaques, June, Kid Cat, Kidd, Lobo, Lopez, Plucky, Merry, Mitzi, Nan, OHare, Olivia, Papi, Pashmina, Peanut, Pecan, Pekoe, Reneigh, Ribbot, Rolf, Roscoe, Rosie, Rudy, Shep, Skye, Snake, Sprinkle, Static, Tammy, Tom, Vesta, Willow.

Tier D (Below Average villager)

Admiral, Agnes, Al, Alfonso, Alice, Alice, Allie, Amelia, Anabelle, Anchovy, Angus, Anicotti, Astrid, Ava, Barold, Becky, Benedict, Bertha, Bettina, Biff, BigTop, Boomer, Boone, Boris, Boyd, Broccolo, Daisy, Del, Diva, Dizzy, Dobie, Doc, Dora, Dotty, Drift, Elmer, Eugene, Purrl, Sterling, Stu, Sydney, Sylvana, Tabby, Tank, Teddy, Tiffany, Timbra, Tipper, Tucker, Tutu, Twiggy.

Tier E (Bad villagers)

Claude, Claudia, Cleo, Clyve, Coach, Cobb, Curt, Cyrano, Deena, Derwin, Drake, Ed, Egbert, Elise, Eloise, Flip, Flo, Harry, Hippeux, Huck, Hugh, Ike, Peaches, Peewee, Peggy, Penelope, Phoebe, Pippy, Plucky, PomPom, Snooty, Spike, Sprocket, Stinky, Sylvia, T-Bone, Tad, Tammi, Tasha, Tex, Truffles, Ursula, Violet, Walker, Walt, Weber, Wendy, Winnie, Yuka

