Kabuki Animal Crossing: Learn More About This Animal Crossing Character

Kabuki is a popular character that has been a part of all the Animal Crossing series games. He is named after the traditional Japanese theatre style of the same name, from which he also gets his ornate red patterning. Kabuki is also the only cat with a cranky personality in Wild World and also had a huge love for music.

Kabuki’s house looks extremely similar to Cyrano's house in Animal Crossing: New Leaf. His dream job is to become an actor and his special talent is drawing circles. He is the eldest of three kids and their birthday is on November 29th. Kabuki Animal Crossing ranking can be seen in the Animal Crossing tier list that has been mentioned below.

Animal Crossing Tier List

Tier A ( Extremely Popular villager)

Ankha, Beau, Bob, Chevre, Coco, Diana, Flurry, Judy, Lolly, Marshal, Megan, Merengue, Mott, Raymond, Stitches.

Tier B (Great villager)

Audie, Bam, Bluebear, Bunnie, Chief, Chrissy, Cookie, Cyd, Deirdre, Erik, Fang, Fauna, Felicity, Francine, Fuchsia, Genji, Julian, Kabuki, Ketchup, Maple, Marina, Mira, Molly, Muffy, Octavian, Pietro, Poppy, Punchy, Ruby, Sherb, Tia, Whitney, Wolfgang, Zell, Zucker.

Tier C (Above average villager)

Agent S, Apollo, Apple, Bangle, Bianca, Blanche, Butch, Carmen, Celia, Cheri, Cherry, Colton, Ellie, Flora, Frita, Hamlet, Hazel, Hornsby, Jaques, June, Kid Cat, Kidd, Lobo, Lopez, Plucky, Merry, Mitzi, Nan, OHare, Olivia, Papi, Pashmina, Peanut, Pecan, Pekoe, Reneigh, Ribbot, Rolf, Roscoe, Rosie, Rudy, Shep, Skye, Snake, Sprinkle, Static, Tammy, Tom, Vesta, Willow.

Tier D (Below Average villager)

Admiral, Agnes, Al, Alfonso, Alice, Alice, Allie, Amelia, Anabelle, Anchovy, Angus, Anicotti, Astrid, Ava, Barold, Becky, Benedict, Bertha, Bettina, Biff, BigTop, Boomer, Boone, Boris, Boyd, Broccolo, Daisy, Del, Diva, Dizzy, Dobie, Doc, Dora, Dotty, Drift, Elmer, Eugene, Purrl, Sterling, Stu, Sydney, Sylvana, Tabby, Tank, Teddy, Tiffany, Timbra, Tipper, Tucker, Tutu, Twiggy.

Tier E (Bad villagers)

Claude, Claudia, Cleo, Clyve, Coach, Cobb, Curt, Cyrano, Deena, Derwin, Drake, Ed, Egbert, Elise, Eloise, Flip, Flo, Harry, Hippeux, Huck, Hugh, Ike, Peaches, Peewee, Peggy, Penelope, Phoebe, Pippy, Plucky, PomPom, Snooty, Spike, Sprocket, Stinky, Sylvia, T-Bone, Tad, Tammi, Tasha, Tex, Truffles, Ursula, Violet, Walker, Walt, Weber, Wendy, Winnie, Yuka

