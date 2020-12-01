How To Get Mussels In Animal Crossing? Here's Where You Can Find Some Mussels In The Game

A number of people have been talking about Animal Crossing since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game. The players are talking about Mussels in Animal Crossing. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about Mussel in Animal Crossing.

How to get Mussels in Animal Crossing?

A number of players have been asking about where to find mussels in Animal Crossing currently. The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the game. They want to know answers to questions like how to get Mussels in Animal Crossing and how to catch Mussels. If you still have not been able to figure out how to get Mussels in Animal Crossing and how to catch Mussels, then don’t worry. We have got you covered with a proper story on Animal Crossing Mussel. So let’s take a deep dive into the and see where to find Mussels in Animal Crossing.

Mussel is a deep-sea creature that is a popular character of Animal Crossing New Horizons. In order to find this creature, the players will need to dive in the water. They will need to search the deep seafloor as it is the only place one an find a Mussel. All the player needs is a wet suit in order to start diving. As the player dives into the ocean, they need to spot the bubbles and head dive down to get them. After catching the Mussels, the player needs to hand them over to Turkey chef Franklin. The chef is going to use the Mussels to cook a seafood gratin and will also give the player some Turkey Day Flooring.

More about Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a popular game which was released in the month of March 2020. The game is the news addition to Nintendo's game and life simulator series in which players develop a town on a deserted island. The release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons was announced in September 2018 but it took around 2 years to get its release date. It was released on March 20, 2020, and it certainly managed to become the first console game to reach five million digital sales within a month. The players have been loving the game and it also became one of the few in the Animal Crossing franchise to get an additional content post-launch. The fans have also been waiting for other updates for the game Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

