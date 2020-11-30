Turnips Animal Crossing: How To Plant Turnips In Animal Crossing?

A number of people have been talking about Animal Crossing since it released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game. The players are talking about how to buy and sell turnips and are trying to make a profit out of those. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know how many mercenaries are there in Animal Crossing.

What are turnips in Animal Crossing?

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the challenges given in the game. They want to know answers to questions like 'what are turnips in animal crossing' and 'how to plant turnips in Animal Crossing'. Well, this is because the makers have introduced these turnips to their game to give out some rewards and money. But if you still have not figured out, we have got you covered with a complete Animal Crissoing New Horizons guide for some of its tasks.

The players can buy Turnips every Sunday, from 4:00 AM to 12:00 PM from Daisy Mae. This character can be found on the island. To recognise her, the players will need to spot the turnips on her head. Interact with Daisy during this time in order to buy some Tulips. The prices of the Turnips are going to be pre-determined, starting from 90 going upto 110 bells. The players have an option to buy the Tulips in stacks of 10. They can even make a number of trips to Daisy Mae in order to get some more Turnips. The players can even sell these Turnips as their prices keep changing twice a day. They can sell the turnips during the morning and 12:00 PM. The prices of these Turnips are going to fluctuate wildly, from as low as 15 bells to as high as 650.

More about Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a popular game that released in the month of March 2020. The game is the new addition to Nintendo's game and life simulator series in which players develop a town on a deserted island. The release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons was announced in September 2018 but it took around 2 years to get its release date. It released on March 20, 2020, and it certainly managed to become the first console game to reach five million digital sales within a month. The players have been loving the game and it also became one of the few in the Animal Crossing franchise to get additional content post-launch. The fans have also been waiting for other updates for the game Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

