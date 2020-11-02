Anthem 2.0 Update Brings New Changes To Javelin Builds And Gameplay Mechanism

Released for all the major gaming the platforms including Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 22, 2019, Anthem was one of the most anticipated games of 2019. It falls under the category of role-playing games which is developed by BioWare and published by Electronic Arts. Although the Anthem 2.0 release date is yet to be announced, the complete details about the changes in this update can be found below.

Anthem 2.0 Update

The major focus behind this Anthem 2.0 game update is the ideas that are being tested with Javelin gameplay, builds, and skill trees as well. Anthem's design and development team has taken the feedback of players for the further improvement of current systems.

The developers also mentioned that there was a common theme among all the feedback that they received from the players that Anthem doesn’t offer satisfying Javelin Builds. Here are all the changes with the builds:

Javelins

Choice and Experimentation in your Loadout All items are categorized to one of the 11 available equipment slots Weapons are either Primary or Secondary, allowing distinctiveness in their role Mods and Artifact slots replace Components Manage Equipment and Abilities in your Loadout Screen

Reliably Create Builds Abilities are unlocks, not drops! Play with the Abilities you want, when you want Empower your Abilities by equipping them with Mods Builds are defined by the synergies of Specializations, Abilities, and Equipment Inscriptions improve build synergies, but are no longer the primary factor

Provide Choice and Progression through Skill Trees Each Javelin can level up, awarding Skill Points Skill points can be spent to unlock Abilities, Passives, and Stat Boosts Each Specialization has its own Advanced Skill Tree

Expand on the Fantasy and Playstyles of Each Javelin Javelins have access to multiple specializations that cater to different styles of gameplay Each Javelin now wields a powerful Artifact that can be customized



Changes in the Skill Tree

Same as with the Javelin changes, this also greatly made due to all the player feedback. The game studio wanted to improve more satisfaction to the players when they are levelling up their skills in-game. Due to this, more skills are now added. The testing period for this new update is going to feature a totally new skill tree system for including more power, more ways to customize, and more ways to keep track of all the progress being made.

In this new upcoming system, each Javelin will have a “basic” skill tree where all the baseline Abilities, Passives, Triggered Abilities, and Stat Boost for the player's Javelin will be allowed to unlock.

The testing for the concept of Specializations is also being done and each Specialization will have an Advanced Skill Tree where the players will be able to unlock Specialization-specific Abilities, Upgrades, and more.

Artifacts

As for the last part, the developers are working on a new Artifacts system to replace the older one. The Artifacts can be considered as pieces of super powered technology that sets apart the Javelin and Freelancer. With this new update in place, each Javelin type will have a distinct Artifact which will work for its own class fantasy. For example, the player's Ranger’s rocket pod is now going to get upgraded to the Skyfell Launcher Artifact. This artifact is a pair of back-mounted pods that has the ability to transform to set of powerful rocket launchers.

