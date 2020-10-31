Pokemon Go Players To See Lot More Of Alolan Marowak: Here's Alolan Marowak Raid Guide

Pokemon Go has been one of the most popular mobile games currently. The makers have been adding a number of new features to the game to keep their players engaged. They recently started promoting their Alolan Marowak for the Halloween themed event. Thus let’s take a deep dive into Pokemon Go’s Alolan Marowak.

Alolan Marowak in Pokemon Go

Alolan Marowak is one of the most popular Pokemon available in the game. The makers have been using this Pokemon for their Halloween themed event. Because of the festival, this Ghost-type Pokemon will be seen a bit more on Pokemon Go. They even shared a Tweet for the same that said, “Remember, Trainers! On Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, Alolan Marowak will be appearing more often in raids! #PokemonGOHalloween.” Because of this, the players have been asking about Alolan Marowak raid guide and Alolan Marowak pokemon go counters. So we have listed all the information we had about Alolan Marowak in Pokemon go.

Alolan Marowak Raid Guide

Alolan Marowak is popular for being a Tier 3 Raid Boss in Pokemon GO. His boss CP is 13525 and is also considered as a great FIRE and GHOST type Pokemon. Alolan Marowak counters are some of the most effective ones including a mix of WATER, ROCK, GROUND, and GHOST type attacks and counters. Here is Alolan Marowak’s max capture CP:

988 – 1048 CP (no weather boost, level 20 100% IV)

1235 – 1311 CP (weather boosted in Fog and Sunny, level 25 100% IV)

As of the release of Mega Pokemon and the removal of Tier 4 raid eggs, Alolan Marowak is soloable. This is made even simpler with a weather advantage, alongside extra raiders and the friendship bonus from such.

Alolan Marowak Pokemon Go moves

Rock Smash FIGHTING (fast)

Hex GHOST (fast)

Shadow Ball GHOST (charged, 2-bar)

Bone Club GROUND (charged, 3-bar)

Fire Blast FIRE (charged, 1-bar)

Shadow Bone GHOST (charged)

More about Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go was also amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played game all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item.

